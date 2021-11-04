Win a pair of tickets to Ireland V Japan

Win a pair of tickets to Ireland V Japan
Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 12:50

The Irish Examiner is delighted to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ireland's opening match against Japan in the Autumn Rugby Internationals.

Prize Includes

A pair of tickets to the Rugby match between Ireland V Japan, at the Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 6, at 1pm. 

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 2pm, Friday, November 5, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. The winner will be notified by phone. Tickets must be collected from Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork.

More in this section

WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
Win a pair of tickets to Ireland V Japan

WIN A BREAK AWAY WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices