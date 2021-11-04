Win a pair of tickets to Ireland V Japan

The Irish Examiner is delighted to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ireland's opening match against Japan in the Autumn Rugby Internationals.

Prize Includes

A pair of tickets to the Rugby match between Ireland V Japan, at the Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 6, at 1pm.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 2pm, Friday, November 5, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. The winner will be notified by phone. Tickets must be collected from Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork.