Win a break away to see Ireland V Portugal
Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 15:55

The Irish Examiner is delighted to give you the chance to win a night away for two to see Ireland take on Portugal in the European qualifiers qualifying round. 

Prize Includes

  • A pair of tickets to the soccer match between Ireland V Portugal, at the Aviva Stadium, Thursday, November 11.
  • An overnight stay in a Dublin City centre hotel on Thursday, November 11.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 6pm, Monday, November 8, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Soccer tickets and hotel stay are non-transferable and are for November 11 only.

