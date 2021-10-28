WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND

WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 11:25

We are delighted to give you the chance to win a night away for two to see Ireland take on New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals. 

Prize includes - A pair of tickets to the anticipated match between Ireland V New Zealand, at the Aviva Stadium, Saturday, November 13, at 3.15 pm. 

Plus an overnight stay in a Dublin City centre hotel on Saturday, November 13.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, November 5, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Rugby tickets and hotel stay are non-transferable.

