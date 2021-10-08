Win Munster Rugby Tickets and Jerseys

Win Munster Rugby Tickets and Jerseys
Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 11:35

As proud media partner of Munster Rugby, the Irish Examiner has a pair of tickets to give away for the province's round four United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday, October 16 at 7.35pm. Plus, we are adding in two Munster Rugby Jerseys. 

 

Prize Details. One pair of tickets to Munster V Connacht, October 16, at 7.35pm

Two Munster Rugby Jerseys

Terms & conditions apply, no cash alternative, editors decision is final. Tickets are valid for October 16 only at Thomond Park Limerick at 7.35pm. The winner will be announced, 12 noon on Wednesday, October 13. 

Visit: https://www.munsterrugby.ie/

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices