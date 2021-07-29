Win an Apple iPad with ieFood

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 00:00

To celebrate our new ieFood hub we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win an Apple iPad Gold. ieFood is home to the best recipes to inspire and delight. From quick and easy meals and one-pot wonders to showstopper cakes and dinner party inspiration. The best recipes from our renowned writers including Darina Allen, Michelle Darmody, the Currabinny Cooks, and Colm O'Gorman.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, August 13, 2021. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. The prize is for an Apple iPad wi-fi gold only. 

Click this link to explore our ieFood hub https://www.irishexaminer.com/iefood/

