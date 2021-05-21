Win a break at The Kingsley Hotel, Cork

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 08:00

We have teamed up with the Kingsley Hotel, Cork to give you the chance to win a luxury break away for two this summer

  • Two-night stay in a luxurious room, with breakfast each morning.
  • Picnic Hamper to enjoy a leisurely lunch by the river in the neighbouring Lee Fields or nearby Fitzgerald’s Park.
  • Dinner on one evening in The Springboard Restaurant for two people.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, June 4, 2021. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. The break away is not valid for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or bank holiday weekends.

Visit www.thekingsley.ie/

