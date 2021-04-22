Win a break away at Kinsale Hotel

Win a break away at Kinsale Hotel
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 12:00

We have teamed up with Kinsale Hotel & Spa to give you the chance to win a luxury overnight stay for two.

Set in 90 acres of mature wooded parkland and offering panoramic views over Oysterhaven Bay, this luxury hotel boasts a selection of contemporary accommodation on the dramatic setting of Kinsale's rugged coastline. Located less than 25 minutes from Cork Airport and just a short five-minute drive from the historic, harbour town of Kinsale, this hotel provides a tranquil haven on the coast.

With their Rockpool Bar & Restaurant, 70 bedrooms, luxury spa, and location, it is the perfect place for your next short break or activity holiday. Their selection of event suites also makes this hotel ideal for conference and wedding events for up to 240 guests.

Prize details: One night B&B for two people sharing with dinner 

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date, noon Friday, May 7, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor's decision is final.

Visit - www.kinsalehotelandspa.ie

Win a break away at Kinsale Hotel

Win a virtual pass for the Cork International Choral Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices