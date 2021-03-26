Revamp your garden with this Luxury Garden Furniture

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 13:07

As summer approaches and there is a promise of longer evenings now is the time to make the most of your garden. The Irish Examiner is giving you the chance to win an Oxford Corner Set to enjoy in your home this summer.

  • Made from the highest grade of rattan and woven around a cast aluminum frame.
  • Three seater corner sofa with seat and back cushions 
  • Dining table with thick clear tempered glass on table top.
  • Three ottomans with cushions.
  • 5 Year Structural Guarantee (NOTE: Glass is not covered under structural guarantee)

Terms and conditions apply, no cash alternative. Editor's decision is final. Closing date, noon, Friday, April 16.

   

