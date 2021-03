You can't get more Irish thank Clonakilty Blackpuddy, the most famous pudding in the world. To help us celebrate Paddy's Day we have teamed up with them to give you and two of your friends the chance to win a hamper, packed full of tasty goodies.

Terms and conditions apply, Editors decision is final, no cash alternative. Closing date, noon, Tuesday, March 16.

www.clonakiltyblackpudding.ie