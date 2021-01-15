WIN A BREAK AWAY AT KINSALE HOTEL & SPA

Kinsale Hotel & Spa are giving you a chance to win a Luxury overnight stay in a B&B for two at Kinsale Hotel & Spa.

Set in 90 acres of mature wooded parkland and offering panoramic views over Oysterhaven Bay, this luxury hotel boasts a selection of contemporary accommodation on the dramatic setting of Kinsale's rugged coastline. Located less than 25 minutes from Cork Airport and just a short five minute drive from the historic, harbour town of Kinsale, this hotel provides a tranquil haven on the coast.

With their Rockpool Bar & Restaurant, 70 bedrooms and their luxury spa, their Kinsale hotel near Cork is the perfect location for your next short break or activity holiday. Their selection of event suites also make this hotel ideal for conference and wedding events for up to 240 guests.

Prize details: One night B&B for two people sharing

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date, noon Thursday, January 28, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor's decision is final.

[url=%https://www.kinsalehotelandspa.ie/url]