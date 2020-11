We are delighted to team up with Irish Yogurts Clonakilty to give you the chance to win one of ten hampers. A family run award-winning business making many different varieties of delicious award-winning Live yogurts and Crème Fraiche since 1994. Find their products in all of the major retailers as well as independent stores nationwide or visit www.irish-yogurts.ie

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date noon, Friday, December 10, 2020. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.