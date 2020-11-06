Win with Cork International Film Festival

We have teamed up with Cork International Film Festival and Farmgate Café in the English Market to offer one lucky winner the chance to win a digital pass to see Irish Gala: 'The Bright Side' and a sumptuous click & collect dinner for two for the Festival's closing weekend.

Stand-up comedian Kate (Gemma-Leah Devereux) thinks her life has no meaning and is not worth continuing. When she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, even the universe seems to agree with her. However, a close encounter with death – and four other women on the chemo ward – might just change her mind and even her life. Ruth Meehan’s directorial debut offers black humour, cynicism and trust in the power of friendship and love in a perfect blend only found in Irish films.

The festival runs from November 8 - 15, see the full programme here.

PRIZE DETAILS: 'The Bright Side' is available to view online at corkfilmfestival.org

until midnight Sunday 15th November. The click & collect meal is a set menu and cannot be changed to accommodate dietary restrictions. The meal must be collected on Friday 13th or Saturday 14th November.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date noon, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.