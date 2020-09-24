Win a Vibes & Scribes gift card & a family pass for Fota Wildlife Park

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Don’t miss our special Weekend magazine with 50 ways to keep kids entertained for autumn in your Irish Examiner on Saturday, September 26. It's packed full of outdoor pursuits, day-trip destinations, the best books & movies, home science experiments and rainy day craft ideas.

And to kick start your family's fun this autumn we have a fantastic prize to give away of a €100 Vibes & Scribes gift card and a family pass for Fota Wildlife Park, you can enter here.

Term's and condition' apply, editors decision is final, Closing date, Wednesday, September 30.

