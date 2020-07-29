WIN A TWO NIGHT STAY FOR A FAMILY IN A LUXURY LODGE AT KINSALE HOTEL & SPA

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 15:30 PM

To Celebrate Kinsale Hotel & Spa Refurbishing their Superior Family Lodges they are giving one lucky person the chance to win a Luxury Lodge 2 night stay for a family (up to 6 persons). Set in 90 acres of mature wooded parkland, Kinsale Hotel & Spa boasts a selection of contemporary accommodation on the dramatic setting of Kinsale's rugged coastline. Located 25 minutes from Cork Airport and 5 minute drive from the historic, harbour town of Kinsale, this hotel provides a tranquil haven on the coast. 

Kinsale Hotel and Spa website

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date noon, Thursday, August 13, 2020.

No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.


