Tranya Nova Earbuds: Affordable ANC with impressive features

The Tranya brand, known for its excellence in sports earbuds and smartwatches, introduces the Tranya Nova, a pair of entry-level active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds. In this review, we'll explore the design, features, and performance of the Nova earbuds.

Design and Build Quality

The Nova earbuds come in a sleek midnight blue tone, exuding elegance. The glossy finish on the charging case adds to its premium look. The case is designed for one-handed operation, making it convenient to use. It's worth noting the IPX5 water resistance, making these earbuds suitable for various activities.

Features

The Nova earbuds are equipped with the CC3072 system, offering Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. Notably, they support multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously. Additionally, they feature Qualcomm aptX Adaptive for high-quality audio and a gaming mode with low latency.

User-Friendly App

The Tranya app provides a user-friendly experience, offering features like battery life monitoring for the earbuds and charging case, customisable equaliser settings, and control customisation for each earbud.

Performance

The Nova earbuds boast an impressive nine hours of playback time, with the charging case providing an additional three full charges, totalling 36 hours of runtime. Charging is quick, taking less than an hour for the earbuds and the case. Wireless charging is also supported, which is always a welcome feature.

With a noise cancellation range of 43 decibels, the Nova earbuds reduce low-frequency background noises like traffic. They also effectively suppress middle-frequency sounds, such as cafe chatter. High-frequency disturbances, like screeching sounds, are smoothed out, ensuring a comfortable listening experience.

Audio Quality

The Nova earbuds feature a 12 mm composite dynamic driver, delivering impressive audio quality. The bass is powerful yet controlled, providing a satisfying listening experience. The mids offer clarity and warmth but could benefit from more brightness. High frequencies are clear and energetic without overshadowing other frequency ranges.

Verdict

The Tranya Nova True Wireless Earbuds offer a compelling package for users seeking budget-friendly active noise-cancelling earbuds. Their impressive connectivity and user-friendly app make them a solid choice.

Tranya Nova €99 - Tranya