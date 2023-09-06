Tronsmart's Bang Max Portable Party Speaker: Elevating outdoor fun with sound and light

The Bang Max is the latest portable speaker from Tronsmart in their popular Bang series of party speakers. The new Bang Max has a powerful sound output and impressive pulsating lights, all synchronised to the beat of your favourite tunes.

Design

The Bang Max is easily portable thanks to its longitudinal handle that runs the length of the speaker. Portable, yes, but at nearly 6kg, it’s not light, but that’s to be expected when considering everything the Max packs into its large frame (47 x 19.9 x 26cm).

The base has a large rubber area, which helps to keep the speaker stable on a desk or flat surface. The rubber also helps to reduce vibrations by providing a solid base.

The Tronsmart logo is embossed along the length of the handle, and there’s another logo badge on the front of the speaker. The speaker has a fabric mesh that wraps from the front to the back, with the two ends featuring a solid circular cap held in place by a rubber that surrounds it to allow it to move in and out for the bass speakers. The rubber ring is white, while the rest of the speaker is black, apart from the silver Tronsmart logo on the front.

Around the back of the speaker is a massive rubber flap that protects the ports, which includes a microSD (TF) slot, a USB-A port that can be used to charge other devices, a 3.5mm AUX jack and two inputs for electric guitars and microphones that include gain pots and volume dials. There’s also a round port for charging the speaker with the included charger. I preferred if this was a USB-C port because it would be much easier to find a USB-C adapter if you misplaced the charger.

A row of buttons on a rubber strip is on the speaker's top. These include power, Bluetooth, volume down, play/pause, volume up, Stereo Pairing, SoundPulse EQ, TuneConn and Echo buttons. To the left of these buttons are four small LED charging indicator lights.

Advanced 3-Way Sound System

At the heart of the Bang Max's impressive 130 watts of power is its advanced 3-way sound system, driven by two tweeters, two mid-tweeters and two woofers.

The Bang Max has a powerful, balanced sound signature that should suit most genres, whether the crisp highs, immersive mids, or deep bass. It can also get loud, with a maximum sound output of 110db and a frequency of 50Hz – 20kHz.

The Bang Max also supports Tronsmart's TuneConn technology, which allows you to sync audio across over 100 speakers, creating an unbeatable party sound. Of course, you need at least two Bang Maxs to take advantage of this feature, but I can see the advantage if a group of friends buy multiple speakers.

While I couldn’t test the stereo pair feature where you can pair two Bang Max speakers into a stereo pair via TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode, I have tested this with other Tronsmart speakers, and it’s a fantastic way of improving stereo imaging for a more expansive and powerful soundstage.

Personalised Entertainment

The Bang Max is compatible with the Tronsmart Max and offers a dedicated app that complements the Bang Max speaker. This app provides unique light shows and customisable EQ (equaliser) modes, allowing you to tailor the audio and visual experience to your liking. The customised EQ modes cater to individual preferences, while the light show, seen through white circular ends, adds an enchanting atmosphere to your gathering. You can also switch between the different inputs of the speaker, enable stereo pairing and disable or enable voice prompts. There’s also an auto power-off feature, which can be set to a minimum of 15 minutes or customised in increments of minutes up to 11 hours and 59 minutes. Finally, you can update the firmware via the app, which may add new features or fix bugs.

Performance

The Bang Max speaker has an impressive 24-hour battery life with the lights off and the volume set to 50%. In karaoke mode, with the lights on and volume at 60%, this decreases to up to 10 hours. Charging times are relatively slow, with a full charge taking up to five hours, but with such a long battery life, I didn’t find it inconvenient to charge the speaker overnight.

Of course, the fun doesn’t stop with just listening to music — you can also plug in wired microphones or electric guitars via the inputs on the back. Sure, karaoke isn’t for everyone, but it’s so easy now with streaming services like Apple Music offering it free to their subscribers.

The Bang Max boasts an IPX6 waterproof rating and a durable build, making it ready to conquer any outdoor event, come rain or shine.

Verdict

The Tronsmart's Bang Max Portable Party Speaker delivers a powerful and versatile audio experience with its thoughtful design, advanced sound system, app-enhanced personalisation, and long-lasting performance. Whether hosting a garden party or an outdoor event, the Bang Max offers exceptional performance, features, and bang for your buck.

The Tronsmart Bang Max is available at an early bird price with 26% off until September 15 - €179. Tronsmart