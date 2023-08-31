Focusrite unveils Scarlett 4th Gen: Elevating audio excellence and creativity

Focusrite has unveiled the latest addition to their celebrated Scarlett range – the Scarlett 4th Gen. The launch introduces the Solo, 2i2, 4i4, Solo Studio, and 2i2 Studio models. The company said the new range embodies an unparalleled fusion of improved audio specifications, amplified creative capabilities, and an unmatched level of user-friendliness.

Setting New Standards

Focusrite proudly declares that the Scarlett 4th Gen surpasses all prior iterations in terms of specifications. A testament to this claim lies in its standout features, including the pioneering Auto Gain, the innovative Clip Safe technology, and a thoughtfully re-engineered Air mode.

Scarlett Solo: Empowering Singer-Songwriters

Designed to cater to the unique needs of singer-songwriters, the Scarlett Solo boasts a single mic preamp, a Hi-Z instrument/line input, and an exclusive custom-designed headphone amplifier. It is engineered for compact efficiency and delivers exquisite audio quality, making it an ideal companion for home studios and mobile recording. The Solo's reimagined Air mode with Presence and the revolutionary Harmonic Drive breathe renewed vitality into vocals and acoustic instruments.

Scarlett 2i2: A Haven for Aspiring Artists

Catering to the aspirations of aspiring artists, the Scarlett 2i2 offers two remote-controlled mic preamps and two Hi-Z instrument/line inputs to accommodate guitars, keyboards, and groove boxes. This iconic 2-in/2-out interface stands as a portable package with professional studio quality. Bolstered by dynamic enhancements such as Clip Safe, Auto Gain, and Air mode, the 2i2 should empower artists to produce release-ready recordings from any corner of the world.

Scarlett 4i4: Amplifying the Multi-Instrumentalist's Journey

The Scarlett 4i4, designed for multi-instrumentalists, features two remote-controlled mic preamps, switchable line or Hi-Z instrument inputs, two fixed line inputs, and four balanced outputs. This versatility enables recording microphones, guitars, synthesisers, and more. With MIDI I/O integration for seamless synchronisation with synthesisers and groove boxes, the 4i4 brings professional studio quality within the grasp of home musicians. It introduces advancements like Clip Safe, Auto Gain, and a re-engineered Air mode.

Scarlett Solo Studio and 2i2 Studio: A Complete Recording Solution

The Scarlett Solo Studio and Scarlett 2i2 Studio bundles offer comprehensive all-in-one solutions for premium recording quality. These packages, including either a Solo or 2i2 interface, CM25 MkIII studio condenser microphone, and closed-back SH-450 headphones, encapsulate everything needed for immediate, studio-quality vocal and instrumental recording.

A New Chapter in Audio Excellence

The Scarlett 4th Gen embodies an exceptional blend of re-engineered audio circuitry, professional-grade converters, and ingenious features. With premium Neutrik connectors, intuitive knob placement, and an iconic Scarlett aesthetic, this range personifies elegance, functionality, and accessibility. The addition of Focusrite Control 2 allows seamless remote control setup and mixing.

Available now at focusrite.com and authorised dealers globally.