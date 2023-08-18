Introducing myFirst CareBuds: Redefining safe listening for kids with innovative features

Singapore-based tech brand myFirst unveiled its latest innovation, the myFirst CareBuds earbuds. The firm says the earbuds are designed to provide children with a secure and enjoyable audio experience, boasting pioneering smart features that prioritise safety and comfort. With a focus on delivering worry-free listening, myFirst CareBuds is set to revolutionise how kids interact with audio.

Smart Transparency Mode: Stay Aware, Stay Safe

MyFirst introduces the Smart Transparency Mode to the CareBuds in a world-first achievement. This technology automatically activates when the earbuds detect body movement, allowing kids to maintain awareness of their surroundings while on the move. This unique feature enhances safety and offers parents peace of mind, making myFirst the trailblazer in integrating this technology into children's earbuds.

Volume Limiting for Young Ears: Safe Sound at All Times

MyFirst said safety is paramount, and the earbuds come equipped with a volume limiting set at a maximum of 85dB, ensuring that children's delicate ears are safeguarded from potentially harmful sound levels. The CareBuds balanced sound quality and hearing protection, letting kids enjoy their favourite tunes without compromise.

Crystal-Clear Calls with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Staying connected is effortless with the new Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone featured in the CareBuds. This innovation ensures that calls are crisp and clear by eliminating environmental noise, allowing uninterrupted communication between kids and their loved ones. The ENC technology adds another layer of practicality to these feature-rich earbuds.

Intuitive Controls for Effortless Use

The company says the CareBuds boast user-friendly touch controls where children can effortlessly play and pause music, answer and end calls, and activate the transparency mode with intuitive gestures. These controls make the audio experience hassle-free, enabling them to enjoy content without grappling with complex buttons.

Perfect Fit for Every Kid: Comfort and Security Guaranteed

The earbuds come with six different sizes of ear tips, ensuring a snug fit for children of all ages. This secure fit enhances comfort and prevents the earbuds from dislodging during active play, ensuring a seamless and worry-free audio experience.

Weather the Elements with IPX4 Water Resistance

myFirst says the CareBuds are engineered with IPX4 water resistance, protecting them from water splashes and making them suitable for outdoor play and activities. While not intended for swimming or showering, this feature adds durability and resilience to the earbuds, extending their lifespan.

Long-Lasting Playtime: Ready for Adventures

Powered by a 45mAh battery, myFirst CareBuds offer a quick 1.5-hour charging time and deliver up to 6 hours of playtime. The included charging case features a 400mAh battery, providing 25 hours of playtime with USB-C charging. These earbuds are the perfect companions for long journeys and extended play sessions.

Express Your Style: Available in Multiple Colours

Adding a touch of personalisation, myFirst CareBuds are available in four stylish colours: Space Blue, Blue, Cotton Candy, and White. Kids can choose the colour that resonates with their unique style, making these earbuds a true reflection of their personalities.

Availability and Pricing

The myFirst CareBuds Earbuds are now available on the myFirst website for £49.90 (€58). Elevate your child's listening experience with the perfect blend of technology, safety, and fun. Choose myFirst CareBuds and empower your kids to enjoy their favourite audio content like never before.