Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD Projector: Impressive performance and features

I love the big screen experience, and while my OLED TV is the pinnacle of image quality, there’s nothing quite like watching your favourite TV show or epic movie on a 100-inch or even larger screen. I’ve been testing the EH-TW6250 Pro UHD projector from Epson to see if upgrading to 4K is worth the investment.

Design and build

Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD Projector. Picture: Noel Campion.

The EH-TW6250 is not as light, portable or small as most DPL-based projectors, measuring 333 x 275 x 131mm (WxDxH) and weighing 4.1kg. The unit's base has two turn-screw feet at the back and a single drop-down foot at the front with a simple button that allows it to slide up and down while you find the correct height for your image. These foot adjustments, along with physical sliders for zoom, keystone correction and vertical throw, make it easy to get a great image in most scenarios, whether on a coffee table or bookshelf. The base also includes screw sockets to install the projector with a ceiling mount.

The EH-TW6250 supports HDMI Arc, Bluetooth via the built-in streamer and AUX out for external speakers. Picture: Noel Campion.

The power supply is internal, which makes for a neat setup, and it uses a standard kettle-style plug. The power consumption is up to 300w and as low as 231w in eco mode.

On the front of the unit is the intake for the fan, while on the left corner is the exhaust vent which blows out a considerable amount of air and heat (1,023.4 BTU/hour (max), especially in normal mode. The heat produced by the projector would be welcome in our winter months, but during the recent bout of muggy weather, it was less than welcome – you wouldn't want to sit next to the vent when it's on.

Epson says the noise levels are only 36dB or 28 dB in eco mode. For the most part, I used the projector in normal mode, and the fan noise is distracting in quiet scenes; you get used to it.

At the rear, you'll find several connections, including an HDMI input (HDCP 2.3) that supports ARC and a mini stereo audio output. The mini USB input is exclusively designated for service purposes.

Features

The EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD Projector comes with two remotes. Picture: Noel Campion.

The EH-TW6250 boasts a peak luminance of 2,800 lumens and an impressive contrast ratio of 35,000:1. The projected lamp life is either 4,500 or an extended 7,500 hours when in economy mode. It's worth noting that replacing the lamp comes at a relatively affordable cost of €100 – these used to cost three and four times.

The EH-TW6250 uses a three-chip LCD projector, which supports 4K, HDR10 and HLG compatibility but not HDR10+ or Dolby Vision. The native resolution is 1,920x1080, so it’s not a true 4K projector. It achieves a resolution of 3840x2160 using pixel-shifting technology, which shifts each pixel diagonally to double the native resolution up to 4K. While this isn’t the same as native 4K, there is a noticeable improvement in clarity.

The EH-TW6250 has physical controls for Zoom, keystone and Focus. Picture: Noel Campion.

There are a few technical limitations to be aware of when using this projector in 4K. I discovered that HDR doesn't work in 4K at 60 or 50Hz; it will only work at 4K 30Hz and lower. For some reason, the two top resolutions don’t support 12-bit colour and will drop to 8-bit, which can result in banding. This is a non-issue for watching movies or TV shows typically shot in either 24fps or 30fps. However, if you want to use the projector to play games in 4K at 60Hz, you’ll have to forgo HDR and 12-bit colour.

The projector has integrated 10W speakers, a welcome inclusion, although they’re nothing special. I hooked up an HDMI cable to a soundbar for testing, and that worked great, but you can also connect audio via the 3.5mm jack or Bluetooth.

Built-in Android TV streamer

Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD Projector with detachable media streamer powered by Android 12 and full access to the Google PlayStore. Picture: Noel Campion.

One of the more unique features of the EH-TW6250 is the included media streamer which is about the size of a Firestick and has short detachable HDMI and USB cables that connect to USB and HDMI ports on the back of the projector. The cables and streamer are hidden inside the unit by plastic covers.

The built-in streamer fits neatly inside the unit. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Android 12-based streamer has full access to the apps store, and I was able to install all my favourite apps, including local TV stations, Express VPN, games and much more. Furthermore, using the integrated Chromecast functionality allows users to cast movies, TV shows, games, and photos from Android or iOS devices, as well as Windows PCs and Apple Macs. The projector comes with two remotes; one controls the projector settings and the streamer, while the second is a simplified remote with dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Google Play and Google Voice Assistant. The extra media streamer remote is especially convenient if you want to take the unit out and use it on a TV or monitor.

Gaming

The EH-TW6250 is good for gaming with a low latency of 20ms. Picture: Noel Campion.

I’ve already mentioned a few caveats in terms of gaming, but this is an excellent option for those who want to game on a big screen. Playing adventure or racing games on a 100-inch screen is epic, and I didn’t notice any lag. You can connect everything from a Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox or PC.

Performance

The Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD features a lamp with 2,800 lumens peak brightness. Picture: Noel Campion.

If you’re new to owning a projector, it’s important to understand that the darker your room is, the better. Being able to control the light for daytime viewing is important for the best image quality. That said, the EH-TW6250 can reproduce an excellent image even if the lighting isn’t ideal, thanks to Its peak brightness of 2,800 lumens. Serious enthusiasts will use black curtains to absorb the light from the screen, and the screen itself will also have a big bearing on image quality! Even a relatively cheap projector screen is better than using a painted wall.

The EH-TW6250 has outstanding image quality, and I never felt the need to tweak the colour balance. However, I did adjust HDR settings to find the best balance between image detail in the highlights and shadows while trying to achieve the best contrast. There is a simple slider for adjusting the HDR — left for more contrast and right for more HDR. Too far to the right and the image looks flat, but too far to the left, you start losing detail.

The 4K resolution is an upgrade over full HD, but the difference isn’t night and day. However, one advantage is that everything is scaled up to 4K, including SD content.

Verdict

The Epson EH-TW6250 impresses with stellar performance and a rich array of features. From its vibrant imagery to versatile connectivity options, it's a worthy investment for a captivating home entertainment experience on a grand scale.

Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD - €1,099 – richersounds.ie