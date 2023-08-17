Epic Wireless Keyboard: Transforming work and creation with unmatched performance

The Epic Wireless Keyboard will change how people work, create, and play because it combines outstanding performance with a wide range of functions.

Design

JLab Epic Keyboard. Picture: JLab.

The Epic keyboard is designed to seamlessly connect with devices through Bluetooth or a USB wireless dongle tucked away neatly under the keyboard for safekeeping. With the ability to switch between three saved devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, and more, you can effortlessly transition between these via dedicated keys on the keyboard, eliminating the need for multiple keyboards and saving time.

Featuring illuminated full-depth keys, including a number pad, the Epic keyboard offers functionality and a touch of style. The accessible shortcut keys and media knob enhance productivity, allowing users to control their audio and access essential functions easily and effortlessly.

The sleek metal base ensures durability, making it suitable for professional work setups and gaming battle stations.

I’ve been testing it over the last few weeks and appreciate the flexibility of using a single keyboard with my MacBook Pro and desktop PC. It feels light yet robust and fits nicely in my laptop bag for trips to the office.

App support

The Epic Keyboard has a companion desktop app that allows users to save profiles and program shortcut keys, tailoring the keyboard to their needs. The app will only see the keyboard if connected via the WiFi dongle and not via Bluetooth.

Features

The keyboard has soft-touch and somewhat silent keys. I enjoyed typing with a respectable bit of travel. Long typing periods are comfortable due to the ergonomic design.

Media controls

JLab Epic Keyboard with media knob. Picture: JLab.

The smart media knob, made from premium metal for durability, is excellent for quick and convenient control over your audio. You also get playback controls and shortcuts for common Windows and MacOS tasks.

Performance

Combining sustainability with performance, the Epic Wireless Keyboard incorporates a rechargeable 2000mAh battery that lasts up to six months. This environmentally friendly design eliminates the need for disposable batteries while guaranteeing uninterrupted use and reducing waste.

Verdict

The JLab Wireless Keyboard is incredibly flexible for those who need to control multiple devices and want to save space. It works flawlessly on both Windows and MacOS and is highly portable. The only area where it doesn’t excel is in gaming, but that’s not what it’s designed for.

Highly recommended.

JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard – very.ie €93