Epic Wireless Keyboard: Transforming work and creation with unmatched performance

The smart media knob, made from premium metal for durability, is excellent for quick and convenient control over your audio.
Epic Wireless Keyboard: Transforming work and creation with unmatched performance

JLab Epic Keyboard. Picture: JLab.

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Noel Campion

The Epic Wireless Keyboard will change how people work, create, and play because it combines outstanding performance with a wide range of functions.

Design

JLab Epic Keyboard. Picture: JLab.
JLab Epic Keyboard. Picture: JLab.

The Epic keyboard is designed to seamlessly connect with devices through Bluetooth or a USB wireless dongle tucked away neatly under the keyboard for safekeeping. With the ability to switch between three saved devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, and more, you can effortlessly transition between these via dedicated keys on the keyboard, eliminating the need for multiple keyboards and saving time.

Featuring illuminated full-depth keys, including a number pad, the Epic keyboard offers functionality and a touch of style. The accessible shortcut keys and media knob enhance productivity, allowing users to control their audio and access essential functions easily and effortlessly.

The sleek metal base ensures durability, making it suitable for professional work setups and gaming battle stations.

I’ve been testing it over the last few weeks and appreciate the flexibility of using a single keyboard with my MacBook Pro and desktop PC. It feels light yet robust and fits nicely in my laptop bag for trips to the office.

App support

The Epic Keyboard has a companion desktop app that allows users to save profiles and program shortcut keys, tailoring the keyboard to their needs. The app will only see the keyboard if connected via the WiFi dongle and not via Bluetooth.

Features

The keyboard has soft-touch and somewhat silent keys. I enjoyed typing with a respectable bit of travel. Long typing periods are comfortable due to the ergonomic design.

Media controls

JLab Epic Keyboard with media knob. Picture: JLab.
JLab Epic Keyboard with media knob. Picture: JLab.

The smart media knob, made from premium metal for durability, is excellent for quick and convenient control over your audio. You also get playback controls and shortcuts for common Windows and MacOS tasks.

Performance

Combining sustainability with performance, the Epic Wireless Keyboard incorporates a rechargeable 2000mAh battery that lasts up to six months. This environmentally friendly design eliminates the need for disposable batteries while guaranteeing uninterrupted use and reducing waste.

Verdict

The JLab Wireless Keyboard is incredibly flexible for those who need to control multiple devices and want to save space. It works flawlessly on both Windows and MacOS and is highly portable. The only area where it doesn’t excel is in gaming, but that’s not what it’s designed for.

Highly recommended.

JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard – very.ie €93

More in this section

SwitchBot: Innovative hygrometer and thermometer for accurate environment monitoring SwitchBot: Innovative hygrometer and thermometer for accurate environment monitoring
Y Combinators Next Chief, Garry Tan, Is Open to Expansion Start-up accelerator and Stripe backer more competitive than ever as acceptance rate falls below 1%
FILE PHOTO: Waymo rider-only robotaxi test ride in San Francisco San Francisco vote gives tech firms approval for robotaxis roll-out
<p>Pictured centre is Chambers Ireland's Chief Executive, Ian Talbot, with the Chamber Skillnet Network Managers from across the country.</p>

New Skillnet website launched to support workforce development

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd