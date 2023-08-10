UGreen 145W Power Bank: Fast, flexible and powerful charging companion

Designed to ensure swift charging for uninterrupted connectivity, the Ugreen 145W power bank comes with PD3.0, QC3.0, and the ability to deliver 145W of rapid charging. It can recharge smaller laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times before needing recharging.

Design

The power bank measures 160x81x27mm and weighs 506g. It has a massive 25,000mAh battery capacity. Hence, it’s not surprising it weighs as much as it does. The Ugreen 145W power bank has a small battery % display on one of the sides and a slanted power button next to it, which is stylish as power banks come.

It feels robust and solid with no visible weak points. Although it has a large capacity, it’s not so big as to not easily slip into a bag or even a coat pocket. It does come with a soft case for protection. However, there is no room for accessories like cables because the pouch is big enough to hold the power bank.

Features

Equipped with dual USB-C input and output ports, one offering fast 100W charging and the other 45W, alongside a supplementary USB-A port for 18W charging, for a combined total of 145W charging. You can charge three devices concurrently using the three ports (USB-C1, USB-A, and USB-C2), making it an ideal travel or commute companion.

Ugreen claims the 145W power bank can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air completely in about 90 minutes. With a sizable 25,000mAh battery, some laptops can be fully recharged up to 1.3 times, and mobile devices can be recharged up to 5.6 times before the device needs to be recharged.

When the battery runs out, it can be quickly recharged using a 65W PD charger in just two hours. Thanks to its two-way charging capability and bi-directional charging technology, it can continue fast charging other devices while fast recharging. The simple LED digital display shows the battery life the charger still has, ensuring you don’t leave home with a half-charged power bank.

The one feature missing is wireless charging support.

Performance

I used the 145W power bank to charge several devices to get an overall impression of its capability. I fully charged the power bank before charging each device, and all were charged while the display was off. I charged my MacBook Pro 16 from 25% to 79%, with 20% still left in the power bank. The Steam Deck was at 0% battery, and when fully charged, the power bank was down to 37%. My iPhone 14 Pro Max went from 19% to fully charge with 79% left in the power bank. The Asus ROG Ally was 5%, and the power bank had 46% left in the tank when fully charged. Finally, the iPad Pro 12.9 went from 22% to 100%, with 45% remaining on the power bank.

Verdict

The Ugreen 145W power bank is a good option for those with multiple devices, especially for power-hungry handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. It’s not cheap, but it does deliver on capacity, charging speeds and features.

Ugreen 145W power bank - Ugreen €101,99