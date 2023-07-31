Apple supplier Foxconn to set up new plant in India

Taiwan's Foxconn, which is the world's largest assembler of iPhones, has signed a deal with Tamil Nadu to invest 16 billion rupees (€176m) in a new electronic components manufacturing facility that will create 6,000 jobs, the government of the southern Indian state has said.

The Foxconn FII plant will be built near the state capital of Chennai, and will be separate from the sprawling campus near Chennai where Foxconn assembles iPhones for Apple, sources said. FII makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots. It was not immediately clear if the new plant would make components for iPhones or for other firms, or both.