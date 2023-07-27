Naenka Runner Neo Bone-Conduction headphones: Audio quality and comfort for active users

Runner Neo is the latest bone-conduction headphones from Naenka, featuring wireless charging and more battery life than their previous models. The Runner Neo is designed for runners who want to listen to audio without compromising their awareness of the surroundings.

Design

Naenka Runner Neo contents. Picture: Noel Campion.

Naenka Runner Neo is open-ear bone conduction headphones with closed speakers that rest on your cheekbone. Your cheekbones are a conductor for the sound waves, allowing you to hear both the audio playing and the sounds around you. They are made of a titanium frame with a silicone coating that goes around your ears and the back of your head and neck.

The Naenka Runner Neo has a wireless charging dock and a 10-hour battery. Picture: Noel Campion.

They’re relatively light at around 30 grams and have a one-size-fits-all design. A piece of elastic that may be adjusted according to your head size is used to tension the headset, but I didn't use it because it worked just fine without it.

The box includes three sets of in-ear sound-enhancing inserts and a proprietary wireless charging dock. A pair of standard earplugs are also included.

Performance and features

The Naenka Runner Neo are light and comfortable. Picture: Noel Campion.

Although the name suggests these are for runners only, I used them for walking and cycling. They feature Bluetooth 5.2 and pair easily with any Android or Apple smartphone.

The main control buttons are on the bottom and outside of the right side to control volume, power on/off and playback. When you turn them on, you hear a voice announce, “Welcome to Naenka Bone Conduction headphones, Bluetooth connected.” Similarly, when turning the headphones off, the voice announces, “Power off”. Unfortunately, there’s no companion app to turn this off, as it gets a little annoying after you’ve heard the same message a hundred times.

Naenka Runner Neo Bone-Conduction headphones. Picture: Noel Campion.

Playback volume can be adjusted by the small buttons on the headset, which also allows you to skip backwards and forwards between songs or podcast episodes. The biggest issue with the playback controls is that the skip forward button is also the power button, so when you press and hold it down to turn the headphones off, it will first skip to the next track before powering off. This is annoying if you’re in the middle of a podcast, and it skips to the next episode.

Other features include optional voice mode enabling you to speak to your smartphone to select audio. You can also answer phone calls using the dual noise-cancelling mics by pressing a button on the outside of the right earpiece.

The headphones are waterproof with a rating of IP66, so you won’t have any problems wearing them while sweaty in the rain.

Depending on the volume and type of audio being played, the battery life is great and can last up to 10 hours.

Sound quality

Naenka Runner Neo has physical buttons for controls. Picture: Noel Campion.

The audio quality is excellent as bone-conduction headphones go. You feel the vibrations on your cheekbones, especially at higher volumes, but you soon get used to it. While they don’t provide the same level of audio quality you get from in-ear Bluetooth buds, the convenience, comfort and waterproofing make them a good option for many users.

The in-ear enhancers look counterintuitive since they block your ear canals. However, they do improve the audio volume, but I didn’t think they improved the sound quality. I preferred the more open sound stage produced without the enhancers. I also didn’t like how the enhancers reduced external sounds — I’d rather be aware of my surroundings while cycling or walking, and they’re uncomfortable for long sessions.

Verdict

The Naenka Runner Neo Bone Conduction headphones, offer great audio quality and comfort for runners and outdoor activities.

Available now for €99 in a choice of colours. Naenka