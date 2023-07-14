15-inch MacBook Air: Portable powerhouse with a stunning display

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is Apple's latest addition to the MacBook lineup, offering the benefits of a lightweight and portable laptop with a large display. But is this larger version worth considering over the smaller MacBook Air? To find out, I spent a month using this laptop, thoroughly testing its design, performance, and battery life.

Design

The 15-inch MacBook Air follows the same design language as its smaller sibling, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The flat sides, slim bezels, and distinctive notch are all present. The main difference lies in the larger 15.3-inch display, which immediately catches the eye. Despite the increased size, the MacBook Air remains surprisingly portable. It easily fits into bags and weighs a little over 1.5kg — the 13-inch MacBook Air is 1.24kg. This larger MacBook Air stays true to the philosophy of its name, offering a lightweight and thin laptop that is a pleasure to carry around. The bigger display, however, makes a noticeable difference in the visual and user experience.

Display and sound

The 15-inch MacBook Air provides a more comfortable workspace than its 13-inch counterpart. The larger screen real estate allows for more spacious app previews, a roomier timeline in video editing software, and a less cramped arrangement of tools windows in the creative apps I use regularly.

It's also a joy to watch videos on the bigger display. However, it's worth noting that the display itself offers no extra advantages over the 13-inch model. It has the same Liquid Retina display panel, just in a larger size. This means you can expect the same 500 nits of brightness, pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut.

While it may lack the advanced display technologies found in the MacBook Pro, such as mini LED HDR capability or a 120Hz refresh rate, the display on the 15-inch MacBook Air is still excellent. In day-to-day usage, I use a brightness level often set below the maximum of 500 nits, which made any differences between the display of the 15-inch and 16-inch models less noticeable.

Sound quality is another area where the 15-inch MacBook Air shines. It features a six-speaker system that surpasses the audio performance of the 13-inch MacBook Air. Considering the laptop's slim profile, the sound quality is impressive, with a bit more bass, richness, and clarity than its smaller counterpart. The sound system is amazing for watching movies thanks to a wide stereo sound stage, plus it also supports Spatial Audio. It also features a three-microphone array that is great for video conferences and calls.

While it may not reach the audio prowess of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which benefits from a thicker design, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers remarkably good sound, surpassing many gaming laptops I've used.

Hardware and performance

Regarding ports and hardware features, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers the same options as the 13-inch model. It includes two ultrafast Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm mic/headphone jack and a dedicated MagSafe charging port. However, given its larger size, it feels like a missed opportunity not to include an extra port or even an SD card slot. If you require those additional connections, you might consider a MacBook Pro model instead.

The keyboard layout and size remain consistent with the 13-inch model, albeit with larger borders surrounding the keys. The typing experience is still excellent, and the Touch ID system provides quick and secure access to the laptop using your fingerprint. The trackpad is slightly larger than the 13-inch model, although both offer ample space for smooth navigation.

In everyday tasks, the 15-inch MacBook Air performs on par with its smaller counterpart, launching apps quickly and providing a responsive and smooth user experience. The base model, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, should perform great for most users; however, all my testing was on a review unit with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Opting for more RAM and storage would be beneficial if you use graphics and CPU-intensive applications like Final Cut Pro or Lightroom. It's important to assess your needs before deciding on the base model or considering one of the MacBook Pro options if additional upgrades are required. Remember, you can’t upgrade any of the memory modules afterwards.

Verdict

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 offers a compelling choice for those seeking a lightweight, portable laptop with a larger display. It stays true to the MacBook Air's design philosophy, impresses with its performance and battery life, and provides excellent sound quality. However, it's important to consider that there are no extra display advantages over the 13-inch model, and the port selection remains the same.

If you have specific requirements for additional ports or a more advanced display, exploring the MacBook Pro lineup might be a better fit. Nevertheless, for users looking for a balance between portability and a larger visual workspace, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is a commendable option.

MacBook Air 15 M2 is available in a choice of four colours from €1,649.

MacBook Air 13 M2 is available in a choice of three colours from €1,229