Nothing Phone (2): Elevating smartphone experience with innovative design and powerful performance

This week, London-based technology company Nothing unveiled its highly anticipated second-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). Designed to promote mindful smartphone usage, Phone (2) introduces the innovative Glyph Interface and Nothing OS 2.0, delivering a fast and smooth experience while reducing distractions.

Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Phone (2) offers Nothing's most premium smartphone experience, featuring a powerful 50MP dual rear camera and a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO technology.

"With Phone (2), we deliver top-notch features while encouraging more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "The smartphone is a vital tool in our lives, but it has increasingly become distracting, making us less present and less creative."

Design

Hands-on with the Nothing Phone (2). Picture: Noel Campion.

The company said it meticulously crafted the Phone (2) with obsessive attention to detail, refining the design of its first-generation smartphone, the Phone (1). The Phone (2) showcases enhanced aesthetics through a harmonised and symmetrical approach considering each component's shapes, colours, positioning, and texture. It offers a more ergonomic hands-on experience with a 1 mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

New Glyph Interface:

The new Glyph Interface is more functional and fun. Picture: Nothing.

A key element of Nothing smartphone design is the Glyph Interface which encourages users to be more present in their everyday lives by providing essential information at a glance, minimising the need to look at the screen. The Phone (2) enhances the Glyph Interface, increasing the number of LED segments for greater customizability and functionality. Users can assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps, staying one step ahead of incoming notifications. The Glyph Interface provides a visual countdown, progress tracker, volume checker, and timer without looking at your screen. With Essential Glyph Notifications, the top-right LED segment remains on until the notification is addressed, allowing users to focus on what matters most.

The fun Glyph Composer enables users to create unique Glyph Ringtones, further personalising their experience.

Nothing OS 2.0

Nothing OS 2.0 looks slick with a non-distracting mono icon pack and widgets. Picture: Nothing.

Nothing OS 2.0 is designed to reduce distractions and encourage intentional smartphone usage. With a new monochrome layout and the ability to remove app labels, Nothing OS 2.0 enables users to intentionally navigate their devices by removing attention-grabbing cues. Home and lock screen widgets provide access to key functions without opening apps. I love the new weather widget, which has a clean and informative layout.

Camera Upgrades

The company said Phone (2) offers Nothing's most premium smartphone camera experience. It features a 32 MP front camera and a dual rear camera system with two advanced 50 MP sensors, including an upgraded Sony IMX890 main sensor.

Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), the Phone (2) processes camera data up to 4,000 times more than its predecessor, enabling cutting-edge algorithms for incredible accuracy in photos and videos.

The company says the new Advanced HDR algorithm captures eight frames with varying exposure levels, preserving intricate details to produce true-to-life images. Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, ensures precise focus on moving subjects.

Premium Performance

Nothing Phone (2). Picture: Nothing.

Based on my initial hands-on time with Phone (2), it delivers excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon mobile platform and a 4,700 mAh battery. It also comes with fast wired charging; users can reach 50% power in under 20 minutes.

The Phone (2) features an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz, ensuring optimal power consumption without compromising battery life.

Sustainability

Despite incorporating advanced features and components, the Phone (2) reduces CO2 emissions by 5 kg, reflecting Nothing's commitment to sustainability. Key sustainability initiatives include using 100% recycled aluminium, recycled and bio-based materials for plastic parts, recycled tin and copper foils, and over 90% recycled steel. The assembling process produces zero waste in landfills, while renewable energy is used in the final assembly and recycled aluminium production plants. The packaging is FSC MIX certified and plastic-free, with over 60% recycled fibre.

Availability and Pricing:

The Phone (2) is available in white and dark grey, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB (€679), 12GB/256GB (€729), and 12GB/512GB €849). You can purchase the discounted Limited Launch Edition box at the Nothing Store Soho in London on July 13. Pre-orders are available via Nothing.tech beginning July 11, with public availability on July 17.