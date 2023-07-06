Imou Rex 3D: A stylish indoor security camera with pan and tilt

The Imou Rex 3D is an indoor security camera equipped with the self-developed Imou Sense AI algorithm matrix, boasting smarter and more accurate detection capabilities.

Features

The standout feature of the Rex 3D is its AI algorithm called Imou Sense algorithm. This algorithm and a powerful CNN chip ensure efficient data processing and analysis. Imou claims that compared to chip-based algorithms, Imou Sense offers a 20% to 50% increase in precision, resulting in more effective and accurate detection of human and pet targets. The only downside is paying for a subscription for all the extra high-end AI features.

Imou says the camera has a recognition accuracy of 99% for humans and pets; the Rex 3D quickly identifies objects and sends notifications to the app within 0.6 seconds. The camera's ability to process data in just 20 milliseconds ensures swift detection, minimising false alerts. I found this fairly accurate during my testing while connected to my WiFi network, but you can also connect the camera via the Ethernet port on the back.

The Rex 3D offers two levels of image quality, 3MP and 5MP. The camera's live monitoring and pan-and-tilt feature ensure comprehensive coverage.

With advanced IR algorithms, the Rex 3D delivers crystal-clear video day and night. The high-resolution sensor makes image quality excellent, even when zooming in. Its smart tracking mode lets the camera automatically track and record movement and abnormal events, providing real-time notifications when someone breaks in.

The Rex 3D features Auto-Cruise, rotating 355° horizontally to eliminate blind spots. You can remotely plan a security schedule using the Imou App, setting up to six favourite points and adjusting cruising time. This mode ensures important areas are covered within the specified period, with customisable retention times at each point.

The Rex 3D offers active deterrence mode to deter intruders, emitting a high-decibel alarm sound (100 dB) and sending notifications when a moving object is detected. You can customise the alarm tone and set detection zones to avoid false alarms.

The built-in microphone and speaker allow two-way communication, enabling interaction with pets or dissuading unwelcome guests.

Installation

To use Rex 3D, you must first install the Imou Life app and create a new free account if you don't have one already. You then have to agree to certain permissions on your phone and scan a QR code on the camera to finish the WiFi setup — it only works on a 2.4GHz network.

You can place the camera on a bookshelf or table, but it also comes with a mounting bracket and hardware for mounting on a wall or ceiling.

Storage options

Optional cloud storage options are available through the Imou Protect subscription service. Subscribers can store event recordings in the cloud for up to 30 days, providing easy access for review anytime. The service also offers Cloud Video History, more powerful cloud-based AI Detection, the ability to download SD card recordings and device sharing.

Different plans are available but not mandatory, and an annual 30-day cloud storage option can be purchased separately. It costs €2.89 per month for one camera or €28.99 per year for the basic plan. The Plus plan is €6.99 per month or €69.99 for the year for a single camera.

In terms of data privacy, Imou ensures the security of users' information by double-encrypting data transmissions between devices and the Imou Cloud, adhering to industry standards.

Of course, you can also install a micro SD card, and for testing, I used a 512GB card which worked perfectly fine. If you only store your videos locally on the micro SD, you won’t have any cloud storage backup, security report or device health guard, but you can still share the device with up to six users instead of 10 or 20 users.

Verdict

The Imou Rex 3D is a stylish indoor security camera with advanced AI features and a range of storage options. The pan and tilt functionality offers flexibility for many uses, including a baby monitor, pet monitor, or general security camera. The AI detection is impressive, but the advanced AI features require a subscription, which will put some customers off.

The Imou Rex 3D is available from Very.ie, €64.99