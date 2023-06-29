Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum: Powerful, versatile, and user-friendly cleaning solution

Combining high-performance suction power with versatile features, the P12 is ideal for modern homeowners seeking a convenient and efficient cleaning solution.

Design and features

The P12 is a stylish stick vacuum with a telescopic extension tube, making it great in a home where different people will use it. The maximum height is 105 cm, and the shortest is 80 cm, measured from the floor to the underside of the handle.

The P12 features an upgraded anti-tangle roller brush with a V-shaped guiding bristle and an internal comb. The design reduces hair tangling, delivering powerful performance with minimal maintenance required. It works as advertised, and I found no tangled hair in the brush after weeks of use.

The power trigger inside the handle stays on when pressed, and you can change the four power modes via the touch screen on the top of the main unit. The display is nice and large and always displays the battery percentage while powered on rather than the time remaining.

The 33 kPa strong suction, powered by a 400W brushless motor, efficiently picks up dirt and debris from the floor.

The P12 incorporates an in-built Vertect Light with green detection headlights similar to the Dynson Detect series of stick vacuums. This feature detects small particles invisible to the naked eye, enhancing visibility and improving cleaning efficiency. This worked great in lower light, but it's less effective if the sun shines in your windows on a bright and sunny day.

Combined with 180-degree swivel steering and larger wheels on the back of the main brush, the P12 is a pleasure to use. It glides along the floor with good manoeuvrability, making it easy to reach hard-to-reach areas.

The device has an excellent running time thanks to the large 2,500mAh battery providing up to 60 minutes of cleaning in quiet mode and 13 minutes in max mode. Its 1.2L dust capacity also ensures you won’t have to empty it after each cleaning session.

The large bin is transparent, so it’s easy to see when it’s full, and if the intake gets blocked, the display will display an icon warning you. I appreciate the user-friendly design of the bin, which features a convenient drop door mechanism. This allows for effortless emptying as you can hold the unit by the handle while positioning it over your dustbin and letting gravity do the rest. If the bin becomes overly full, it may be necessary to extract the filter to dislodge any trapped debris. Removing the filter requires minimal effort, and reinserting it is equally simple, requiring a small twist to secure it.

It includes a range of attachments, such as a crevice tool, brush tool, and 2-in-1 combination tool. It also comes with a dedicated stand that needs to be mounted on a wall and a spare filter.

Filtration system

The P12 utilises a five-stage sealed filtration system with cyclonic dust separation and two HEPA filters, capturing 99.99% of dust particles and emitting non-allergenic purified air. The cyclone technology separates large particles to prevent clogging and suction loss, while the HEPA filters prevent the emission of particles larger than 0.3 microns. The device operates at a quiet 70 dB, ensuring a peaceful cleaning experience without disturbing the family or pets.

Performance

The P12 is excellent on hard floors, and I usually only need to use the lowest power mode. I don’t have carpets in my home, only a low pile rug, and I didn’t find the P12 as effective even at the highest power setting. It required several passes to get it satisfactorily clean.

Verdict

Designed for ease of use, the P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner incorporates a large all-in-one LED screen that displays battery level, suction mode, and V brush blockage warnings for ease of use. While it excels on hard floors, its effectiveness on carpets is somewhat lacking. Therefore, I recommend considering other options if you have a substantial amount of carpeted areas.

Proscenic P12 Corkless Vacuum Cleaner - €199 Amazon.de