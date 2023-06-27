Highly anticipated Asus ROG Ally: The 'ultimate handheld gaming device' now available

The highly anticipated Asus ROG Ally is finally here and is set to be one of the best handheld gaming devices for PC gamers to date. As the exclusive stockist in Ireland, Currys offers customers the opportunity to purchase this cutting-edge device in stores and online at www.currys.ie for the retail price of €849.00.

To enhance your gaming experience and keep your Asus ROG Ally protected, Currys also offers the exclusive Asus ROG Ally Travel Case – Black for only €29.99. This water-resistant case features an inner mesh and built-in fleece compartment, ensuring your Ally's safety and scratch-free condition.

Asus says the ROG Ally will elevate your PC gaming experience to new levels of portability. They added that the device places a powerful Windows gaming machine right in the palm of your hands without compromising on specifications. Equipped with an impressive AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU with Radeon graphics, it delivers exceptional performance.

The 7-inch full HD touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz provides stunning visuals and a gloriously smooth gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the game with the Dolby Atmos speakers, designed to draw you into the action. Asus claims a battery life of up to eight hours, although that number heavily depends on the power setting you use and the game you’re playing.

Key Features:

Xbox-style controls offer responsiveness and accuracy, ensuring you never miss a shot.

Weighing only 600g and featuring ergonomic grips, the Asus ROG Ally allows extended gaming sessions without discomfort.

The Armoury Crate UI simplifies the customisation of controls, performance profiles, and more.

Parental controls enable easy management of screen time and spending, making it suitable for users of all ages.

The USB Type-C port allows convenient charging and connection to monitors or TVs.

Expand your game library with the microSD card reader on the top of the device.

Elevate performance by connecting the ROG XG Mobile external GPU (sold separately).

Protect your data with the fingerprint sensor on the top, which works seamlessly with Windows Hello for enhanced security.

Personalise your gaming experience with customisable RGB lighting, adding a touch of style to your device.

The Asus ROG Ally is now available exclusively at Currys. Visit their stores or browse online at currys.ie