Dangbei launches Mars: Ultra-bright laser home projector with native Netflix support

Global home projector maker Dangbei unveiled its latest innovation, the Mars. The company said the Mars is a cutting-edge ultra-bright laser home projector that sets a new standard in bringing the cinema experience directly to homes. Building upon the success of the Emotn N1 projector, which received official licensing from Netflix, the Mars introduces several enhancements to elevate home entertainment. With its incorporation of laser technology, the Dangbei Mars delivers the brightest and clearest Netflix viewing experience on the big screen.

Dangbei says the Mars allows users to enjoy the best movies on Netflix in stunning 1080p Full HD resolution. Powered by ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) technology, commonly utilised in cinemas, offices, and home entertainment systems, this projector provides 2,100 ISO lumens of brightness. The ultra-bright laser light source ensures an exceptional visual experience, lasting up to 30,000 hours. Unlike RGB lasers that may produce a speckle effect, the Mars prioritises viewer comfort, guaranteeing a speckle-free environment for unrivalled home entertainment and movie nights.