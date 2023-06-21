Rapid development of AI could reduce salaries and jobs for white-collar workers

The use of 'profoundly disruptive' AI technology in the workplace could prompt severe issues ranging from a reduction in salaries to white-collar layoffs, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Head of the School of Computer Science & Statistics at Trinity College Dublin, Gregory O'Hare outlined a number of concerns to the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee, warning that the speed at which AI is developing is making it increasingly harder to legislate for.

"The velocity of AI Technology is exceeding the rate at which the law can be framed," warned the professor, adding that developments in AI must be "auditable and explainable" due to its enormous complexity.

Warning that its development could have impacts on employee salaries and terminations, Professor O'Hare added that "Many voices including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Geoffrey Hinton are calling for a global pause of AI. We are talking about something that knows no boundaries. This is something that demands a potentially global position."

Two members of the Oireachtas, Sinn Féin TD, Louise O'Reilly and Labour Senator, Marie Sherlock called the meeting one of the "most important" of its kind in recent months, with Deputy O'Reilly adding that while this technology is here, it should not be allowed to "stream-roll over workers rights."

'Science fiction becoming science fact'

A number of TDs also noted the extreme pace at which AI is developing, making it increasingly difficult for even experts to comprehend.

Fine Gael TD for Cork East, David Stanton added that the importance of the issue almost warranted an entirely new committee of its own, adding that what was once science fiction is quickly becoming science fact.

Currently, one in five Irish workers now use AI tools in their job, said Laura Bambrick of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, citing a recent work trends index commissioned by Microsoft Ireland which surveyed more than 700 workers across Irish organisations.

"AI is different, it is highly disruptive, self-learning and can independently derive connections and make decisions. The danger of dehumanisation in the decision-making process is already a bitter reality," Ms Bambrick continued.

White collar jobs

As AI becomes more utilised in the workplace, Professor O'Hare warned of the impact this may have on employees, saying, "There is certainly an opportunity for employers to reduce salaries.

"Whether that is exercised remains to be seen," adding that white-collar professions that have been traditionally immune from technological innovation are now finding themselves on the frontlines.

It comes as Europe's biggest-selling newspaper, Germany's Bild tabloid announced around 200 redundancies as part of a €100m cost-cutting programme that would see a number of editorial roles replaced by AI. It follows moves by other publications including Buzzfeed to employ AI across its content creation, with papers in the UK also exploring the use of ChatGPT.

However, Professor O'Hare also noted that there will be new generations of jobs as a result of AI, adding that almost all technological evolutions have resulted in new professions, which are oftentimes highly skilled and highly paid.

"This technology has profound opportunities," said Professor O'Hare, but because it is out in the wild, this technology can be used by all sundries, and the question is, will it always be used for good purpose."