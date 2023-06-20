Cork gaming academy signs deal to provide Ireland's first esports degree

The first esports degree on the island of Ireland will commence this September in partnership with Cork competitive gaming academy, WYLDE and Northern Irish further and higher education college, BelfastMet.

The college - which is one of the largest in the UK - has signed a multi-year deal to create the degree which will support Ireland's growing esports sector and those seeking a career within the industry.

Co-owned by Usain Bolt, WYLDE was founded in 2021 and is the first academy of its kind in Ireland. Headquartered in the Republic of Work on Cork’s South Mall, it operates as a performance and training centre for national and international professionals to train and meet with coaches, with new sponsorships from PUMA and Virgin Media also enhancing the business' operations.

Contracting more than 20 players across popular video games including Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, Rocket League and FIFA, the academy will become the official esports partner for BelfastMet, providing assistance in lecturing, networking and career placement opportunities for students.

Founders of WYLDE esports organisation, Steve Daly (left) and David Cronin (right) with Usain Bolt, pictured at the announcement that Bolt is joining the business as co-owner, seeing the world's fastest man entering the world's fastest growing spectator sport in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ireland’s premier esports organisation," said the new course's coordinator, Michael Smyth. "Esports is considered one of the fastest growing industries in the world, leading the way in live events production, broadcasting and streaming, and content creation.

By 2025, it is estimated that the esports market will be worth around €1.8bn, with major organisations like the Olympic Committee also backing the growing industry.

WYLDE CEO, Steve Daly, said the academy was "extremely passionate" about supporting new talent, with the new partnership becoming a way to onboard talent and support the community.

In recent months, WYLDE has won esports titles around the world including the Rainbow Six GSA League 2022, the EU Gamers Without Borders Championship Title and placing 3rd at Gamers8 2022 in Riyadh.