Novation unveils FLkey 49 and FLkey 61: Enhanced music production experience

Novation, a leading music production equipment manufacturer, recently announced the latest additions to its FLkey range: the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61. These new models are specifically designed to enhance the music production experience for FL Studio users, offering an enriched and hands-on approach to creating music.

Building on the success of the highly acclaimed FLkey Mini and FLkey 37, the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 feature a larger key count and additional features to meet the growing demands of the FL Studio user community. Developed in collaboration with Image-Line, the creators of FL Studio, these controllers provide seamless integration, allowing users to stay in the creative flow without constantly switching back to the computer.

Sam Counihan, Senior Product Manager at Novation, expressed pride in presenting the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61. He emphasised that these extensions to the FLkey line offer FL Studio musicians a broader canvas for their creativity, enriching their musical journey.

The FLkey 49. Picture: Novation.

The company said the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 deliver an immersive music production experience with dedicated controls for FL Studio's Sequencer, Channel Rack, and Mixer. These controllers feature Scale and Chord modes, enabling creative play, and a Sequencer Mode for fast beat programming. Essential buttons provide easy access to transport functions, score log, undo/redo, quantize, and metronome triggering. Moreover, users can conveniently browse presets directly from the controllers in Image-Line plugins.

Bundled software

In addition to their powerful functionality, the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 come bundled with a range of software from renowned brands such as AAS, Spitfire Audio, XLN Audio, and Klevgrand. Furthermore, users will receive a 6-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition, empowering them to explore the full potential of their musical creations.

The company said the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 testify to Novation's commitment to providing innovative and intuitive music production tools for FL Studio users. With their expanded capabilities and seamless integration, these controllers offer a truly immersive and inspiring music-making experience. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, the FLkey range is designed to unlock your creativity and elevate your music production endeavours.

Key Features of FLkey 49 and 61:

• Seamless Integration with FL Studio. Produce music easily with essential controls at your fingertips.

• Mixer and Channel Rack control. Adjust volume and pan with eight knobs, nine faders, and nine fader buttons.

• Step sequencer. Take control of FL Studio’s step sequencer and program drums easily.

• Pattern Pad mode. Select and edit patterns directly from the pads.

• Channel Rack playability. Play directly into the Channel Rack from FLkey 49 and FLkey 61’s pads.

• Scale mode. Choose your scale and always hit the right note.

• Instrument control. Trigger FPC and SliceX with the pads for more expressive beats and melodies.

• Plug-in control. Tweak Image-Line plugins and record natural-sounding automation with eight knobs and nine faders.

• Creative Chord Modes. Three chord modes–Fixed, User and Scale–unlock rapid song building and performance. Play custom chords and chords in different scales with just one finger.

• Preset browsing. Find your favourite presets from Image-Line plugins directly from FLkey 49 and FLkey 61.

• Custom Modes. Assign custom controls to the pads and knobs on FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 to tailor your music production workflow.

Included Software:

• FL Studio Producer Edition – 6-Month Trial

• XLN Audio Addictive Keys

• AAS Session Bundle

• Spitfire Audio Expressive Strings

• Klevgrand DAW Cassette

• Klevgrand Roverb

Warranty:

Novation provides a three-year warranty, ensuring repair or replacement due to a manufacturing fault, offering reliability wherever you are in the world.

Pricing and Availability:

FLkey 49: €226.88 ex tax

FLkey 61: €268.90 ex tax

FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 are now available for pre-order at all leading musical instrument retailers and can also be ordered directly from our online store at store.focusrite.com.

For more information, please visit: novationmusic.com/flkey