Ugreen Steam Deck Dock: Affordable and feature-packed Steam Deck companion

I recently upgraded my Steam Deck's internal 64GB SSD to 1TB. I bought the 64GB model because I don’t like matte displays, and I planned on upgrading the SSD later. I waited for more manufacturers to start producing the smaller SSDs and for the price to decrease. While opening up your Steam Deck might seem daunting, it was a quick upgrade.

Design

The Ugreen Steam Deck Dock features a solid metal body with a matte finish and rubber pads to protect your Steam Deck when cradled in the dock. It gently rests your Deck at an angle.

Around the back is a short USB-C cable that connects to the USB-C port on the top of the Deck. Here you’ll also find a USB-C port for charging (this supports up to 100W pass-through charging), an HDMI, 1Gb Ethernet (RJ45), USB-A (5Gbps) and a USB-C (5Gbps). Around the left side is another USB-A port (5Gbps). I like dark gunmetal grey colour with black accents, but perhaps matte black would have matched the Steam Deck better.

In use, I found the Deck sturdy in the Ungreen dock, and the rubber pads help to protect and prevent it from slipping. The base also includes two large rubber pads to stop the dock and Deck from sliding on your desk.

The build quality is excellent and looks good too, either with or without the Deck.

While the Ungreen dock is sold as a Steam Deck dock, you can use it with other devices such as tablets, phones and other portable gaming consoles.

Features and in use

The HDMI port supports up to 4K@60Hz output and audio pass-through, which is ideal for Steam Deck users. It also supports up to 240Hz refresh rate at 1080P resolution and 144Hz at 2K resolution.

The USB-C charging port supports up to 100W power delivery, although the Steam Deck's maximum wattage is 45W. While it may support up to 100W, it lost a couple of watts via the pass-through compared to charging it directly. I didn’t find this an issue, as it could supply more than enough power to charge the Deck while playing even the most demanding titles.

In dock mode, you can connect several peripherals and accessories, including mice, keyboards and game controllers. I have several of the latter, and this is my preferred method of using the dock — kick back, rest the Deck in the dock and game away to your heart's content.

I also connected the dock to a monitor, and while it works as expected, I have a powerful gaming PC. Running games from the Steam Deck with lower graphics and resolutions on a large display isn’t ideal for me. That said, if the Steam Deck is your only game console, then the option of playing your games on the go or on a big screen is awesome.

Verdict

The Ugreen Steam Deck Dock does exactly what it says on the tin and is less than half the price of the official dock without sacrificing features or build quality. This is a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a Steam Deck dock.

Ugreen Steam Deck Dock - €45 amazon.co.uk