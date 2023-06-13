Cloud computing company ServiceNow announces 400 jobs in Dublin

Cloud computing firm ServiceNow is to create 400 new jobs in Dublin as part of its expansion across Europe and Africa, the company has announced.

The jobs are due to be filled over the next three years in the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa division. It will double the number of people employed by the company in Ireland to 800.

The new roles will be based around digital sales, engineering, research and development. The company said it is hiring roles at all levels but there is a particular focus on early-in-career opportunities.

Bill McDermott, chief executive and chairman of ServiceNow, said the investment in Dublin is “proof of our confidence” to create “meaningful, sustainable careers for the people of Ireland”.

Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said the announcement of 400 new jobs is a “win for the country” and “cements Dublin’s position as a leading technology hub”.

Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it is a “massive endorsement of Irish talent” and a “real boost to the tech sector”.

In May, the company announced a partnership with computer hardware and software giant NVIDIA to develop enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities. Using NVIDIA software, services and accelerated infrastructure, ServiceNow will develop custom large language models trained on data specifically for its platform.

Mr McDermott said that this is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to take it’s business to the next level through capitalising on generative AI.

ServiceNow is in use by a number of international communications companies such as BT and Vodafone as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Last year, the company confirmed a 12-year lease on an office space on Dawson Street in Dublin which is expected to open in 2024. The new office will house a variety of global and regional teams across a range of functions, including global cloud services, technical support, as well as global sales development and digital sales.