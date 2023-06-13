Cloud computing company ServiceNow announces 400 jobs in Dublin

The new roles will be based around digital sales, engineering, research and development.
Cloud computing company ServiceNow announces 400 jobs in Dublin

(Left to right) Anne-Marie Tierney Le-Roux, Head of Technology with IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive, ServiceNow, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Cathy Mauzaize, president of EMEA ServiceNow.

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 11:18
Ronan Smyth

Cloud computing firm ServiceNow is to create 400 new jobs in Dublin as part of its expansion across Europe and Africa, the company has announced.

The jobs are due to be filled over the next three years in the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa division. It will double the number of people employed by the company in Ireland to 800.

The new roles will be based around digital sales, engineering, research and development. The company said it is hiring roles at all levels but there is a particular focus on early-in-career opportunities.

Bill McDermott, chief executive and chairman of ServiceNow, said the investment in Dublin is “proof of our confidence” to create “meaningful, sustainable careers for the people of Ireland”.

Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, said the announcement of 400 new jobs is a “win for the country” and “cements Dublin’s position as a leading technology hub”.

Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it is a “massive endorsement of Irish talent” and a “real boost to the tech sector”.

In May, the company announced a partnership with computer hardware and software giant NVIDIA to develop enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities. Using NVIDIA software, services and accelerated infrastructure, ServiceNow will develop custom large language models trained on data specifically for its platform.

Mr McDermott said that this is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to take it’s business to the next level through capitalising on generative AI.

ServiceNow is in use by a number of international communications companies such as BT and Vodafone as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Last year, the company confirmed a 12-year lease on an office space on Dawson Street in Dublin which is expected to open in 2024. The new office will house a variety of global and regional teams across a range of functions, including global cloud services, technical support, as well as global sales development and digital sales.

Read More

Ireland poised to be a leader in global rise of digital health

More in this section

Reddit CEO Says WallStreetBets 'Well In Bounds' Of Its Policy Reddit blackout begins as forums protest charges for developers
Amazon tax opinion boosts Apple's legal battle over taxes paid in Ireland Amazon tax opinion boosts Apple's legal battle over taxes paid in Ireland
Apple WWDC23: New Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, software updates and Apple Vision Pro Apple WWDC23: New Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, software updates and Apple Vision Pro
technologyPlace: DublinPerson: Michael LohanPerson: Bill McDermottOrganisation: ServiceNowOrganisation: IDA Ireland
<p>Uber criticised the proposals from both EU countries and lawmakers. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire</p>

Companies unhappy as EU countries amend draft proposal on gig worker's rights

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd