Ezviz unveils RS2: Award-winning robot vacuum and mop combo for effortless cleaning

It features an automated mop installation and detachment system, as well as cleaning, air-drying, and refilling functions.
Ezviz launches its first Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo RS2. Picture: Ezviz.

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 14:45
Noel Campion

Ezviz has unveiled its first-ever robot vacuum and mop combo unit, the RS2, which recently received the prestigious 2023 German Innovation Award in the smart living category. The RS2 is designed to simplify the cleaning experience, providing a convenient solution for deep-cleaning hard floors and carpets with minimal human effort.

Equipped with advanced robotic technologies, the RS2 automates various cleaning tasks. It features an automated mop installation and detachment system, as well as cleaning, air-drying, and refilling functions. The multi-functional dock allows for self-cleaning, recharging, and storage.

Ezviz plans to create a complete series of robot vacuums, including the cost-effective alternatives RE5 and RE5 Plus, and the entry-level economic options RC3 and RC3 Plus. Sustainability is a key focus, with the use of recycled plastic materials in the construction of the RE and RC selections.

The RS2 simplifies the cleaning process with its automated features. The multi-functional charging dock allows the RS2 to install and detach its dual spinning mop pads when switching between hard floors and carpets. After each task, the RS2 returns to the dock for automatic washing, air-drying, hair removal from the roller brush, water tank refilling, and battery charging. This eliminates the need for manual intervention or dealing with post-cleaning messes.

The RS2 is highly intelligent, excelling at whole-home cleaning. It adopts a "vacuum-first, mop-next" approach without interruption and can detect carpeted areas in real-time to avoid dragging wet pads onto them. Advanced technologies, such as D-ToF LiDAR, 3D structured laser, and an RGB camera, enable the RS2 to map the layout of any home, generate cleaning routes, and navigate around obstacles.

Additional labour-saving features include a large built-in battery and water tank, remote control through the Ezviz App for customization of cleaning maps, tasks, modes, and schedules, one-click device control via the dock screen, and voice command support with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

In addition to its cleaning capabilities, the RS2 incorporates Ezviz's core video technologies, offering indoor video monitoring. The onboard 3K camera supports person and pet shape detection, live video viewing, and the ability to initiate specific home patrolling tasks for monitoring indoor activities.

The RHS smart robot vacuum is available for pre-order on Ezviz's website at an RRP of £1,199.99 (€1,396.20).

