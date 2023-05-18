Revolutionise your brushing experience with Bitvae's R2 toothbrush

The R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush by Bitvae is a powerful oral care tool that aims to revolutionise your brushing experience. Packed with innovative features, this toothbrush offers advanced plaque removal, multiple brushing modes, a long-lasting battery, and more.

One of the standout features of the R2 toothbrush is its ability to clean four times more plaque compared to a manual toothbrush. This is achieved through the combination of a powerful motor, a unique windmill design, and arc-cut bristles. The toothbrush efficiently reaches every nook and cranny of your mouth, ensuring a thorough cleaning experience.

Cleaning modes

To cater to different oral care needs, the R2 toothbrush offers five brushing modes: Clean, Sensitive, White, Gum Care, and Tongue. Whether you're looking for a gentle clean or a deeper whitening effect, these modes have got you covered. I found the White mode the most effective at cleaning my teeth, but it is great to see other modes too for those that use them.

Performance

A 30-day battery life is impressive but what’s even better is that you charge it via a standard USB-C port on the bottom of the toothbrush. No more forgetting those proprietary wireless chargers when going on holiday. Its three-hour quick-charge battery ensures that you won't be left without power for extended periods. This longevity is especially convenient for frequent travellers or those who prefer a hassle-free charging experience.

Taking care of your gums is essential, and Bitvae has incorporated a visible pressure sensor in the R2 toothbrush to assist you in protecting them. The pressure indicator lights up red when excessive force is applied, serving as a gentle reminder to reduce pressure and prevent potential gum damage. This thoughtful feature enhances the overall safety and effectiveness of your brushing routine.

The only negatives I could find with the R2 are that it's a little noisier than others I’ve used and I kept accidentally pressing the mode button. These are small niggles to what is otherwise a highly effective toothbrush.

What’s included

The package includes eight replacement toothbrush heads, providing you with two years' worth of usage. Among these, you'll find six daily cleaning brush heads, two gum care brush heads, and a toothbrush head cover. The soft bristles ensure a gentle yet thorough cleaning experience, promoting optimal oral health.

For added convenience, Bitvae includes a toothbrush travel case with the R2 model. This allows you to maintain your oral hygiene routine even while on the go, ensuring that your teeth receive proper care no matter where you are.

Verdict

The R2 Rotating Electric Toothbrush by Bitvae is a feature-packed oral care device that offers superior plaque removal, versatile brushing modes, exceptional battery life, and additional accessories for a comprehensive dental care experience. Whether you're at home or travelling, this toothbrush is designed to meet all your oral care needs.

Bitvae R2 electric toothbrush - €80 - Amazon.co.uk