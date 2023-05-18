Emotn N1 Review: Compact projector with official Netflix support delivers an impressive experience

I’ve always been a fan of going to the movies to see epic tales unfold on the large screen. I also love my big-screen TV, but there’s something special about watching the latest hit TV show or movie in the comfort of your own home on a projector. It’s a great way of going large without the need for lots of space or expensive TV sets. I’ve been testing a new projector from a company called Emotn, that features 1080p resolution in a compact form factor with official licensing from Netflix.

Design and hardware features

The Emotn’s N1 projector weighs 1.9kg and measures 18.2 x 12.5 x 19.2 CM. This is relatively compact for a projector that can pump out 500 ANSI lumens of power. However, unlike other projectors such as the Anker Nebulus Solar Portable it does not have a built-in battery, so you have to factor in the external 120W power supply. This isn’t an issue per se, as long as you’re not looking for a self-sufficient portable project that you can take with you camping or out in the back garden without power.

The size does make it really portable to take with you on holidays, over to a friend's house or for those living in a small apartment.

The N1 has four small rubber feet on the base along with an adjustable stand that allows it to tilt upwards by up to 12 degrees and a female tripod screw mount. I used the latter to put the N1 on a tripod, but you can also sit it on a table, shelf or countertop — anywhere that allows you to point it in the right direction of a blank wall or projector screen.

The image size is determined by the distance between your screen and the projector. I had the tripod directly behind my chair aimed at a 100-inch pulldown projector screen at a distance of 2.7m. The project is rated to project up to a 120-inch screen — as with all projectors the closer you are to the screen the brighter, sharper and smaller the image will be.

If you need to move the projector further back and not have the image spill out over the edges of your screen, you can use the digital ‘zoom in’ feature, so that it will still fit the same size screen size. If you need a larger image and you can’t go further away from your screen, you can’t zoom out digitally.

If you can’t have the N1 directly in front of the screen and need to place it off to one side, it does have an automatic keystone correction, which works brilliantly. You can also fine-tune the keystone correction manually using the remote. There’s an automatic focus feature that ensures the image is always at its best. Again, you can adjust this manually using the remote.

Around the back are ports for 3.5mm audio AUX out, Ethernet, HDMI and the barrel-style power socket. Below the ports are the dual 5w speakers which are handy to have. They do support Dolby Digital Plus and sound half decent but won’t replace or be as good as a decent speaker or sound system. Thankfully, the N1 comes with Bluetooth support, so I was able to use a wireless speaker below my screen for sound.

The front has a massive lens with a large grille below it for the fan that stays relatively quiet during use.

Remote Control

The N1 comes with a remote with three shortcut buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The N1 itself doesn’t have any navigation buttons so you need to remote to do anything in the menu system. It works as you’d expect and has just the right amount of buttons to make it easy to use.

Official Netflix support

The N1 is plug-and-play for Netflix subscribers thanks to official licensing. The app is pre-installed along with Prime Video and YouTube. A quick login to those apps and I was up and running in minutes. I was very impressed at how quickly apps loaded and how snappy and smooth they performed while browsing through listings.

Third-party app support

The N1 does have an app store, but I didn’t find a single app that I was interested in downloading. It doesn’t have Disney Plus, Apple TV+, RTE Player or Virgin Player, but it does support Miracast (Screencast) and Homeshare. Both of these have limited functionality and won’t work to cast from all apps. For example, I couldn’t find a way to cast Disney Plus or Apple TV + from any of my Android or iOS devices. It would have been useful to have support for Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast, but this would only add to the price of the N1.

If you’re happy with Netflix and Prime Video then you’re sorted, but if not then adding a separate Chromecast TV, Apple TV or Firestick streamer isn’t a massive expense to what is otherwise a good projector, especially since you only need a box that supports 1080p and not 4K.

Image quality

The N1 supports HDR10, but it really doesn’t get bright enough to provide proper HDR. That said, the picture quality is excellent and perfect as long as you can make your room relatively dark — the less ambient light you have in the room the better the contrast and colour vibrancy will be. This is the same for any projector, but projectors will higher lumens will be more visible in a brighter room.

In terms of visual fidelity, the N1 is impressive for its size and 500 ANSI lumens specs as long as you can control the lighting and have a white wall or better still, a projector screen, the picture quality is excellent. The colours look natural, the image looks sharp and the contrast is decent.

I also hooked up my Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch to see what the gaming performance was like. Playing some of my favourite Switch and PC games on the N1 is an awesome experience. Yes, there’s a small amount of lag, but nothing distracting for casual gaming. Playing Mario Kart on a 100-inch screen with friends is fantastic.

Verdict

The Emotn N1 projector offers a compact design and impressive image quality. With official Netflix support, it provides a seamless streaming experience. While lacking certain third-party apps, the N1 excels with its visual fidelity, vibrant colours, and sharp image. It's a great option for creating a cinematic experience at home, especially when paired with a dark room and a projector screen.

Emotn N1 Projector - Amazon.co.uk €459.38