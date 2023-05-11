Sony SRS-XE300: Stylish design, powerful sound, portable wireless speaker

Portable wireless speakers have never been so popular and with good reason, but when a company such as Sony release new products like their recent announcement of the Omni-directional Party Sound speaker Sony fans get excited. I’ve been testing a more portable Sony speaker which features an innovative line-shape diffuser which Sony says distributes the sound energy more evenly.

Design

The Sony SRS-XE300 has an unusual shape and mix of materials. It has a rubbery material that wraps around each of the six sides and ends with a section of fabric material separating the ends from the sides. The rubber sides have rounded edges which meet on the sixth edge with a section of fabric that is the Line-Shape Diffuser, behind which are two egg-shaped X-Blanaced speaker units. Each end features a passive radiator to reproduce bass.

The XE300 comes with an IP67 rating against water and dust. It has sealed buttons with embossed icons and a rubber flap to protect the USB-C charging port. The buttons require a solid press to activate and include power, pause/play/answer/end call, Bluetooth, volume up, down, battery level voice announcement and mic mute.

The pentagonal-shaped speaker is stylish and comes in three colours — blue, light grey and black.

Battery Life

Sony claims up to 24 hours of playtime but battery life will greatly vary depending on volume levels and even the type of music you play. The speaker also supports rapid charging, which allowed for a 10-minute charge to provide 70 minutes of entertainment.

The Battery Care feature will help you avoid overcharging and keep your battery functioning at its best for a longer period of time. You have to enable this feature via the Sony Music Centre app.

Features

You can use the XE300 to take calls thanks to the built-in mic. With echo cancellation, it's possible for two persons to speak at once without interrupting the other and two devices can be paired simultaneously via Multipoint Connection.

The XE300 supports Sony’s LDAC codec for higher bitrate Bluetooth audio streaming as well as AAC and SBC.

You can combine up to 100 wireless speakers that are compatible with Party Connect. For stereo sound, two speakers can also be wirelessly paired.

The speaker supports the Sony Music Centre app and allows adjustments for bass, mids and treble as well as support for Clear Aduio+, DSEE, alter several power options and upgrade the firmware.

Sound quality

I can’t say I’m totally convinced of Sony’s claims about the effectiveness of the Line-Shape Diffuser, but I will say the XE300 does sound impressive with excellent clarity and a smooth and balanced sound. The bass isn’t as good or as strong as I’ve heard on similarly sized JBL speakers but that isn’t to say it isn’t good. I will say this speaker is directional and you need to point it to where you want the sound to go, unlike many other speakers which offer a 360-degree soundscape.

Verdict

The Sony SRS-XE300 portable wireless speaker impresses with its stylish design, solid features, and excellent sound quality. While the effectiveness of the Line-Shape Diffuser is debatable, the speaker delivers clear and balanced audio. With a durable build, IP67 rating, and useful battery features, it offers convenience for on-the-go use.

Sony SRS-XE300 - €149