Why the online review you are relying on may often be fake

Last month, US travel company Tripadvisor said it had detected just over 1.3m fake reviews on its websites, most of which (72%) were caught before they went live on the platform.

Meanwhile, UK consumer watchdog Which? published research last month which found groups offering fake reviews on Amazon, Google and Trustpilot continue to thrive on Facebook.

Further research from The Guardian confirmed this. It found 34 Facebook pages, with a total membership of 56,000, offering free products in return for positive feedback on Amazon. The newspaper also found 17 groups with a total of 20,000 members offering similar inducements for bogus reviews on Trustpilot and Google.

Last year, the European Commission, together with national consumer protection authorities, carried out a fake-review screening exercise on a range of online shops, marketplaces, booking websites, search engines and comparison service sites. Two-thirds of these sites triggered doubts about the reliability of their reviews.

In 144 out of the 223 websites checked, authorities could not confirm that these traders were doing enough to ensure that reviews were authentic.

Fake review trade lucrative

The fake review trade gives every appearance of being highly lucrative. Go on any search engine and plug in ‘get paid for reviews’ and you’ll get back hundreds of links offering all kinds of inducements to log five-star reviews on shopping and comparison sites.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders: 'Online businesses must provide consumers with clear and visible information on the reliability of such reviews…We will ensure EU law is respected.’

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said: "Consumers very often rely on online reviews when shopping or booking online. I don't want consumers to be tricked. I want them to be able to interact in a trustworthy environment.

I insist on one specific point: online businesses must provide consumers with clear and visible information on the reliability of such reviews… We will ensure EU law is respected."

In the aftermath of the European Commission’s screening exercise, consumer authorities contacted the traders involved and instructed them to rectify their websites and, if necessary, initiate enforcement actions. The commission said it would continue working with consumer authorities on this issue and support them in their enforcement actions.

Companies like Tripadvisor and Trustpilot are also working hard to keep their sites clear of fake product and service endorsements.

Tripadvisor says only 4.4% of their review submissions were determined to be fake or fraudulent — and, as mentioned above, three-quarters of these were caught before they hit the site.

The company also says that once fraudulent content has been identified and removed, Tripadvisor takes a range of actions against offending businesses, including content bans, ranking penalties and for the most severe cases, red badges.

“Tripadvisor is built on trust, and we will never stop improving our systems to ensure our community has access to reliable content and the businesses listed can compete on a level playing field,” said Becky Foley of the company.

“The findings from this report show that our approach is working — we're catching a higher proportion of fraudulent content before it is published.”

Meanwhile, in March, the independent review site Trustpilot secured court orders banning property firm Euro Resales, and dental practice The Dental Experts, from buying and submitting fake reviews on its platform.

The company issued legal proceedings against both businesses after they failed to respond to earlier enforcement action, including formal cease and desist notices and public consumer warnings placed on their profiles.

How to tell the real from the fake

The big question of course is how to tell the real from the fake. Which? says the red flags it spotted included unusually high numbers of positive reviews, high review frequency, telltale repetition of phrases, and photos and videos uploaded alongside the reviews themselves.

When you are looking for reliable information about a product or service, don’t rely on star ratings alone. Look at the comments about the product and ask yourself the following questions: Is the reviewer being over the top about the product? Is the review too long or too short? Does it include specifics about the product? Does it repeat similar information and phrases?

In the same vein, watch out for suspicious language. If it reads like an infomercial, it’s probably fake. Look out too for reviews written all in capitals, with odd formatting or no punctuation.

Huge numbers of five-star reviews are also a sign that something’s not right. Always check the dates. If a lot of the reviews were posted at the same time, the seller might have done a big drive on Facebook groups or other platforms to drum up feedback.

And check the reviewer’s other reviews. If they have reviewed lots of products, it is likely their praise has been bought. Similarly, if they have given everything they have ever bought five stars, they are probably not reliable. And if they have bought the same thing a number of times, this could mean they are a member of a review group and not the helpful consumer they are pretending to be.

Three- or four-star reviews are worth paying attention to, as they are more likely to be honest than those at the extreme end of the spectrum. And look out for patterns. If a seller gets a bad review and then a flurry of positive reviews, it is likely they are trying to bury the bad one and bring their average score back up.

Scathing reviews from competitors

Having said that, it is not unheard of for competitors to write scathing, one-star reviews on a rival product to drag their average scores down.

Which? also says fake reviewers have ways of manipulating reviews so they appear more helpful, and that propels them to the top of the default list where they are most likely to be seen. For that reason, it is a good idea to change the sort order from ‘top reviews’ to ‘most recent’. This should give you a more reliable read of the most recent reviewer experiences.

Which? also advises consumers to be particularly careful when it comes to unfamiliar brands. It says: ‘While many smaller brands that you don't recognise could be honest start-ups trying to find an audience in a crowded market, others attempt to take shortcuts to jump to the top of the listings. Time and again we've found fake reviews on brands we didn't recognise, and on most occasions, it's difficult or impossible to get in touch with the brand to find out more.’

The European Consumer Centre says European legislation protects consumers against unfair commercial practices, such as bait advertising, false claims, misleading offers or aggressive practices. However, there is also an onus on the consumer to take every reasonable precaution and do research about a trader, product, or service, as not all commercial practices are necessarily misleading and have to be assessed case-by-case.

If you spot a review which you think is fake, you should be able to report it to the marketplace. If you think you were misled when you bought from a retailer online, you are entitled to cancel and return the order. You can exercise your right to cancel at any time from the moment you place the order up to 14 days after taking ownership of the goods.