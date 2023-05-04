Honor Launches for the first time in Ireland with the Honor 70 Lite 5G 

Global technology brand Honor this week announced the launch of the Honor 70 Lite in Ireland. According to the company, the latest Honor 70 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform, a best-in-class camera system and a stylish design, as well as a high-capacity 5000mAh battery to deliver a smooth user experience all day long. The Honor 70 Lite, is now available in Ireland exclusively at Three stores around the country and on Three.ie.

Stylish Design with an Immersive Display

While the flat-edge design brings a sharp look to the device, the Honor 70 Lite features rounded corners on all four sides to deliver a comfortable grip, making it a delight to use and carry around in your palm. With the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Honor 70 Lite brings a quick and secure way to easily unlock your phone.

Bond Zhang, CEO of Honor UK and Ireland, said: “Honor has seen great success in the UK market over the last decade, and I’m really excited to be able to bring our great products to Ireland, including the Honor 70 Lite.” Bond continued: “As a global tech brand, Honor is always looking for ways to expand into new markets, and Ireland is a really exciting step for the Honor business in that journey.” Shane O’Brien, Head of Devices, Three Ireland and Three UK said “At Three, we are committed to bringing innovation to the marketplace and this exclusive partnership with Honor is another example of providing customers with more options at great value. We have seen how successful this device has been in the UK and we know this will impress Irish users. As Ireland’s fastest and most consistent 5G network, we are excited to work with Honor as they look to continue their global expansion” Pricing and Availability The Honor 70 Lite will be available in Midnight Black, and from today will be available from Three Ireland with prices starting from just €199.99.

