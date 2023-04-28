Connected Health creating 500 new positions

A recruitment drive for community-based care assistants will continue throughout Ireland over the course of 2023, following the hiring of a similar number last year.

"Connected Health offers the best rates of pay, attractive benefits packages and fantastic career progression opportunities to recruit the best people to deliver the highest standards of care,” said Paula Cahoon, Operations Director, Connected Health. Over 50 of the new posts are being created as part of the company's new premium homecare service offering in Dublin.

The 'concierge' private homecare service will offer clients a range of care services such as chauffeur-driven shopping trips and personal assistance, as well as more traditional care activities like wake-up calls, tuck-in services and enhanced care with nurse oversight.

Clients will also receive a movement-monitoring wearable device which detects any sudden changes in movement which may indicate that support is required.

Rachel Brammer, Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Client Relationships at Connected Health said that there is a high demand for private homecare services: “We are delighted to initially launch this premium service in South East Dublin, with plans to roll it out across the county and beyond in the coming months.”

The premium homecare offering also employs technology, with each client receiving a movement-monitoring wearable device that provides peace of mind for the user and their loved ones.

The PacSana ‘wear and forget’ activity bracelet provides quick insights on the wearer’s current status within the home, as well as any sudden changes in movement that indicate immediate support is required. It also monitors changes in movement patterns over time to provide evidence of preventative care that may be needed.

“There is currently a rapidly-growing need for private home care in Ireland, with particularly high demand from older people seeking an extended menu of private homecare services. Our premium concierge package includes technology-enabled care using the PacSana bracelet.

“This piece of tech is tailored exactly to the needs of older people — it’s unobtrusive, comfortable, has a long battery life of 6 months, is fully waterproof so it can be worn at all times, has no flashing lights, includes built-in fall detection, and does not intrude on the user’s privacy as it only records movement inside the home. The use of technology to improve person-centred care is a core driver at Connected Health in delivering home care 2.0 across its domiciliary care services.”