Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move

(PA)
Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 21:28
Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees.

Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app.

The device features a number of sensors, including two microphones to analyse energy and positivity in the wearer’s voice (Amazon/PA)

Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns.

“While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023,” the company said in a blog post.

Halo is the latest unit to get axed as by Amazon as it works to reduce costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales.

Among other cuts, the company has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, the video calling device Amazon Glow and scaled back its Scout delivery program in recent months.

Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1. Users can download or delete their Halo heath data, it said.

The company declined to share how many employees would be impacted. On Wednesday, it said it notified those affected in the US and Canada, and its working to notify employees in other regions.

<p>Patrick and John Collison: Stripe has already taken a valuation cut.</p>

Silicon Valley start-ups brace for a summer of pain

