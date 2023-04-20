Miofive 4K Dash Cam Dual: Stunning image quality and features on the double

Typically, 4K dash cams are expensive, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to companies like Miofive. I’ve been testing the Miofive Dash Cam Dual, which features 4K recording from the front camera and 2K from the rear camera to see if it’s really worth the extra money for a 4K dash cam.

Design

Miofive 4K dash cam Dual. Picture: Miofive.

The Miofive features a rectangular body with a small 2.2-inch IPS display, which is small, but easy to see from any angle. The non-touchscreen provides access to additional control options, such as the album/back, setting/next and emergency video/confirm capacitive buttons.

The main body of the Miofive connects to a mount that adheres to your windscreen with a 3M sticky pad — if you mess things up, there are spare sticky pads in the box along with a plastic tool to help you remove the mount or tuck the cable away in crevices. The rear cam also mounts with stick pads, but you’ll have to route the long cable from the front camera to the back. Although it will differ from vehicle to vehicle, I discovered that it was simple enough to hide the cable beneath internal plastic covers and in the rubber door seals.

Inside the box are the main camera and the second rear camera as well a USB cable and a 12V adaptor with a single USB port to power the dash cam.

On the side of the device, in addition to a speaker, cooling vents and a microphone, there’s also a power button with a green LED indicator.

The front of the dash cam is where you’ll find the camera lens that features seven sets of high-transmittance lenses for a massive 140-degree field of view and an aperture of f/1.8 for

improved lowlight performance.

Features

Miofive 4K dash cam Dual. Picture: Miofive.

Inside the dash cam are all the electronics including support for 2.4Ghz/ 5Ghz WiFi. It has 128GB of built-in storage so there’s no need to buy a microSD card.

The GPS technology built into the Miofive examines the driving environment through its DSP (Digital Signal Process) and monitors as well as displays real-time trip data including time, speed (km/h, mph), and GPS coordinates.

The built-in AI feature includes a ‘Stop and Go’ function. For example, if you’re stopped at a traffic light and the car in front of you moves, a voice will tell you to move forward after five seconds.

Additionally, the dash cam must always have power in order to operate the parking and timelapse modes. Of course, you can use a 12V socket if you have one that is powered even while the ignition is off. If not, you'll need to buy a Miofive optional hardwire kit.

Software and setup

You'll need to download an app for either Android or iOS in order to take advantage of everything the Miofive has to offer including firmware updates. Although it will ask you to sign up for a free account with Miofive, it is not required.

The software lets you adjust the dash cam's settings and provides a gallery of your recorded footage. Every detail of your journeys is recorded in a "travel log" using the GPS, and if you create an account with Miofive, you may save this data for later use.

Over the WiFi link between your phone and the dash cam, recorded videos can be viewed or downloaded. This eliminates the hassle of using a PC or microSD card reader to access your dash cam footage should you need it.

Image quality

The Miofive can record video up to 4K UHD at 30 frames per second, while the back camera can record in 2K QHD at 30 frames per second. What’s strange is that there’s no option to record in 60fps.

Daytime video is outstanding, capturing signs and even licence plates in stunning detail. The nighttime video from the Miofive dash cam is the best I've seen, but not surprisingly, the details aren't as sharp as they are in the daylight footage. The rear cam is half the resolution of the front but still captures impressive amounts of detail and clarity and essentially, offers a second angle of an incident, which could be critical if an incident were to occur.

Verdict

The Miofive 4K Dash Cam Dual offers exceptional features with stunning video clarity and detail that’s hard to find at its price point. I’m a massive fan of the ease of use and built-in storage, AI algorithms and parking modes. I also love how easy it is to retrieve video footage using your smartphone rather than messing around with microSD cards. If you’re looking for ease of use and the best video quality, then the Miofive Dash Cam Dual is hard to beat.

Miofive 4K Dash Cam Dual Amazon.co.uk €282.55 – currently on sale with a €45 off voucher