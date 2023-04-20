Majority Tru Bio earbuds: They won’t cost you the earth

I've been testing the Tru Bio True Wireless earbuds from Majority, a Cambridge-based consumer electronics startup, for the past few weeks. The company says the low-cost earbuds were designed with both the environment and audio quality in mind, to deliver exceptional sound and a sustainable design.

Design

The Tru Bio earbuds are cheap and cheerful and come in white, cyan blue and magenta pink. The pink and blue colours are striking, but if you prefer to go under the radar then the white colour is a good option.

The Majority audio company cares about the environment by developing products to achieve its objective of becoming the first audio brand to be carbon-neutral. The Tru Bio earbuds are just that because of the eco-biodegradable earbuds and charging case, as well as 13mm bio-cellulose speaker drivers produced from certified compostable plastic. a sustainable product that can be used, enjoyed, and finally recycled.

The 80mm charging case weighs only 43g and takes up less room than a tube of lipstick. They are lightweight and perfect for throwing in any bag or pocket. The small, ergonomic earbuds are only 29mm long, 17mm wide, and 13mm high (L x W x H). They also come with three sizes of silicone ear tips (Small, Medium, and Large) for a custom fit.

Features

The earbuds don’t come with touch controls, wear detection or ANC, although I did find the passive noise isolation excellent. Instead, each bud has a multi-function button for rejecting/answering calls, play/pause, skipping and even volume controls. There’s no companion app, so you can’t customise the controls and I find it uncomfortable pressing a bud into my ear for controls. However, a physical button means there are no accidental inputs and it works as it should.

The front of the charging case has four LEDs that indicate the battery status. Around the back is a USB-C port for charging but there’s no wireless charging.

The latest Bluetooth 5.3 is onboard, but there’s no dual connect feature and the standard SBC is the only sound codec supported. The latter means full compatibility with any Bluetooth device but not surprisingly at this price point, there’s no support for hi-res audio via more advanced codecs like LDAC or aptX adaptive.

Additionally, the True Bios have an IPX7 rating, making them sweatproof and waterproof. That is impressive at this price point, especially in light of the fact that several popular earbuds selling for a lot more only have an IPX4 rating.

Performance

Majority claim up to 30 hours, which is excellent for inexpensive buds, but this includes the case. The buds on their own are rated for up to six hours each, which is still good, but of course, actual playtime will vary depending on the type of music you play and the volume.

Charging is relatively quick and 30 minutes is enough to provide up to two hours of playtime.

Sound Quality

The Tru Bio earbuds sound good, but can’t compete with more expensive options. While this may not come as a surprise, I was impressed by the overall sound quality and tonal balance. Where they come a little short is in the bass which is boomy, but doesn’t have an amazing definition. I found the mids fine too but they lack the clarity found in buds which cost well over €100. For most bar the more discerning users, the Tru Bio offers an above-average listening experience for the price whether you’re listening to music, podcasts or videos. They also work for gaming but there is a noticeable lack which may put some off.

Verdict

The Majority Tru earbuds are eco-friendly and kind to the planet while also being kind to your pocket. They sound great and perform well and as long as you don’t care about ANC, wireless charging or high-end audiophile codecs, they’re also easy to recommend as a no-frills budget option.

Majority Tru Bio earbuds – €40 amazon.co.uk