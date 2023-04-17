SpaceX scraps launch of Starship rocket

SpaceX has called off the launch attempt of its giant rocket, Starship.
The launch attempt of the most powerful rocket ever developed, built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was due to lift off from Starbase in Texas, America.
The Starship team continue as a dress rehearsal instead.
Standing down from today’s flight test attempt; team is working towards next available opportunity— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2023
In a tweet sent minutes before the rocket was supposed to lift off, Elon Musk said: “A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today”.