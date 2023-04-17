SpaceX scraps launch of Starship rocket

SpaceX scraps launch of Starship rocket

The Starship team continue as a dress rehearsal instead. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 14:26
Greg Murphy

SpaceX has called off the launch attempt of its giant rocket, Starship.

The launch attempt of the most powerful rocket ever developed, built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was due to lift off from Starbase in Texas, America.

The Starship team continue as a dress rehearsal instead.

In a tweet sent minutes before the rocket was supposed to lift off, Elon Musk said: “A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today”.

 - more to follow

More in this section

Vertagear PL4800 gaming chair: premium feel and comfort is not just for gamers Vertagear PL4800 gaming chair: premium feel and comfort is not just for gamers
JLab releases its 50-hour wireless headset with multipoint technology called the Go Work Pop JLab releases its 50-hour wireless headset with multipoint technology called the Go Work Pop
Dogecoin Dogecoin: Why Elon Musk changed Twitter's logo to an image of 'the people's crypto'
<p>Proscenic T31 Smart Air Fryer. Picture: Proscenic.</p>

Proscenic T31: Smarter and larger than the average air fryer

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd