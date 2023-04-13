JLab releases its 50-hour wireless headset with multipoint technology called the Go Work Pop

JLab recently introduced a new addition to the work-from-home category, which they believe is perfect for everyday office life. The Go Work Pop is a lightweight Bluetooth headset that has been designed to be used for office use. It has multipoint technology that allows for seamless device switching, excellent audio quality, and crystal-clear voice communications.

The JLab say the Go Work Pop should provide clear calls and great quality audio with 50+ hours of playtime, enough to last a full working week.

Sound quality and features

Featuring both EQ2 voice and music mode, the Go Work Pop should be good for both work calls or even when having a break and listening to some music. The Voice EQ setting works to accentuate more mid and high frequencies to emphasise the human voice whilst the Music mode is the standard frequency response with an increased emphasis on the overall sound and bass.

No matter how crowded the office may be, video or audio calls may be made using the rotating boom microphone and noise-cancelling MEMS microphone while the voice always remains crystal clear. When you finished your call, just swivel the boom microphone up to switch to a listening-only mode or down to pick up the next call.

Bluetooth multipoint is one of the key features of the Go Work Pop. By using this technology, the headset can connect to two devices at once. The headset may switch from a mobile device to a laptop by simply connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth to a PC, Mac, mobile device, and more. This is perfect for managing various work requirements.

Comfort and controls

JLab claims the Work Pop Go is the comfiest headset it has produced yet. It is lightweight with fabric Cloud Foam Earcups so that they can be worn throughout a full working day with no strain on the user. Also designed to give the user complete control, convenient multi-functional buttons are located on the headset to give the ability to easily play/pause, answer/reject, adjust volume, mute or change tracks. Using the settings, it is also possible to switch between two EQ settings: Work or Music mode – meaning it can cover the whole day whether work or play.

"The work-from-home category has had very little innovation in the last 10 years, which is very surprising in light of how people prefer hybrid office environments and the number of businesses accommodating this shift. JLab is injecting new life into the productivity category with our new Work Collection, providing a range of innovative options that include our signature level of innovation and surprising value across a range of price tiers. This category needed a challenger and I’m thrilled with the real innovation consumers will enjoy," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

The JLab Go Work Pop are backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty - €59.99

JLab