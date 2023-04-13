Vertagear PL4800 gaming chair: premium feel and comfort is not just for gamers

Previously, I would never have thought to invest in a pricey chair for gaming or working from home, but ever since Covid, my perspective has entirely changed. The three primary characteristics that I consider essential are comfort, ergonomics, and quality because I frequently spend more than ten hours a day seated.

The Dutch company Vertagear sent me their luxury PL4800 gaming chair to test and although I don’t fit into the recommended height range (175cm-198cm and up to 163kg), it does provide all the key ingredients of a comfortable chair.

Design and build

The 800 line, which offers a variety of colour and size options, comprises the SL3800 and SL5800 chairs, which can accommodate users up to 183cm tall, while the PL4800 and PL6800 chairs can accommodate users up to 203cm. Vertagear's unique RGB LED Kits are also optionally available for the SL5800 and PL4800 to dramatise your gaming and streaming experience.

Most gaming chairs come in a large box with all the parts inside unassembled. The PL4800 is exceptional in how well it’s packed and a lot of the hard work is already done for you making the assembly quick and relatively painless. I didn’t need any help and it took me about 20 minutes. It also comes with all the tools necessary to build the chair as well as a washable lint roller.

When you put a chair together like the PL4800 you get a sense of build quality and the materials and fit and finish feel premium here. The steel frame feels heavy but is built to last and the chair comes with a 10-year limited warranty. You also get a five-star aluminium base with five silky-smooth casters that glide along my hardwood floor.

The chair itself is made of four distinct materials, including PU, UPHR foam, memory foam and HygennX. The latter is what Vertagear says employs patented coffee ground nanotechnology in breathable fabric to give a natural odour control with quick-drying capability and silver-coated embroidery to neutralise bacterial development while extending the life of the chair and accessories. In English, this means it prevents bad odours from sweat and spillages. The majority of the chair is covered in HygennX, including the pillow for the headrest that comes in the package.

In terms of style, there’s only so much you can do with a gaming chair but the attention to detail, the stitching quality and the PU leather accents help add a splash of colour. The chair is available in Carbon Black, Black/White, Midnight Blue, Midnight Green, Midnight Purple and Burgundy Red.

Comfort and features

For those who need good lumbar support, the PL4800 has what Vertagear calls ContourMax, which they designed to adapt itself to your body to support a healthy posture to help you play games, or work for hours in comfort. I found the backrest much firmer than my previous chair, which felt comfy and soft by comparison. However, after a few days of sitting in the PL4800, I could see the benefits of the “adaptive” contour shaping, especially for my lower back. However, there’s no manual backrest adjustment which some will see as a negative since many other premium chairs offer the feature.

You also get the usual height adjustments and I found the PL4800 offered a good range. It also comes with tilt adjustment and the ability to almost fully recline the chair to a horizontal position.

Eight hexagonal air pillars are included with the VertaAir seat. According to Vertagear, these pillars are home to four-way air emission tunnels that release air in and out, allowing for greater breathing room and relieving strain on your sit bones for a healthy back. This feature will undoubtedly be more useful during the sweltering summer days that we are all hoping for in the upcoming months.

My favourite feature has to be the 4D armrest, which can be adjusted into almost any position. The individual movements are precise and properly lock into position. They can be adjusted in four directions: tilted, moved inward or outward, up and down and moved side to side. I find It's essential that I take into account where my arms rest to avoid straining my neck and shoulder muscles and being able to adjust the armrests into an optimal position is key to my comfort. The only niggle I have with the armrests is the padding isn’t as soft as I’d like. I guess this makes them more durable and to be fair, I didn’t find them uncomfortable.

Verdict

The Vertagear 800 series reviewed here is based on the larger PL4800, which has exceptional quality in materials and comfort. I found it versatile and highly adjustable although some may lament the lack of a manual backrest adjustment option. If you’re considering a premium gaming chair like the 800 series, take good care to pick the model that best suits your size and height. While the PL4800 has been designed for gamers and includes the option to add RGB lighting, I think it’s a great option for those who work from home too.

Vertagear PL4800 – €580 RRP. Optional RGB light kit €300 RRP. Vertagear.com