Three Ireland introduces a programme for trading in old smartphones, tablets and electronic wearables

As a diagnosed tech junkie, the recent news that Three Ireland is launching a new programme that will make it easy for anybody to trade in their old devices and get paid or at least have them recycled for free is refreshing.

ThreeRecycle, which will allow both Three customers and non-Three customers the chance to obtain money-back for the return of their electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets and electronic wearables.

Through Three’s online trade-in portal, owners can assess if their device retains any value, before returning their product by post, after which time they’ll receive payment. Those who wish to recycle a device with no monetary value can do so responsibly and at no charge, through Three’s online partnership with Fonua.

The trade-in initiative will allow Three customers and non-Three customers to return their unwanted devices and wearables to Three, which will help reduce waste while supporting the circular economy by allowing these devices to be reused.

Three Ireland said they are committed to their sustainability agenda, with the launch of eco-SIMs. Three’s eco-SIMs are made from recycled polystyrene waste from old refrigerators, supporting a 40% reduction in carbon production. These eco-friendly SIMs will become available from June of this year, gradually phasing out the use of regular SIMs from the market.

These initiatives are part of Three’s wider sustainability strategy with the business incorporating significant changes in support of greater environmentally-conscious approaches. In addition to the introduction of device trade-in and eco-SIMs as part of Three’s ‘promote a circular economy’ goal, Three, through its parent company CK Hutchison Group Telecom has also set Science Based Targets in a bid to tackle climate change. The organisation is committed to building a better-connected world through a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Derval O’Brien, Sustainability Manager, Three Ireland and Three UK, says: “I am pleased to announce the launch of Three Ireland’s device trade-in initiative, which will have a real and tangible impact on reducing handset and technology waste. This scheme will see devices and materials re-used for future products, which will in turn support the delivery of Three’s circular targets. From today, device owners will have the opportunity to receive money back for any unused phones, tablets or electric wearables and we hope the public will find this to be a useful tool to support them to carry out strong sustainability practices.

At Three, we have launched our sustainability strategy to ensure we operate in a manner that is supportive of our planet, our people and our business. Aligned with this, we are proudly bringing to market our eco-SIMs. These innovative designs will see new SIMs developed from recyclable plastic, supporting Three’s commitment to sustainability and a reduction of carbon emissions across our product offering.”