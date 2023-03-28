Xencelabs unveils new Pen Display 24 Studio Series for creative digital professionals

With its Pen Display 24 Studio Series, Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is introducing new creative options for artists. The new drawing display completes the company's collection of professional digital design tools, including the Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Mini and the Quick Keys programmable remote.

The Pen Display 24 offers a range of features and capabilities compared to competitive offerings, including enhanced glare reduction and fingerprint resistance, an edge-to-edge drawing surface, a natural drawing experience, Pantone Colour and SkinTone validation, the included Tilt Stand, VESA mount flexibility, silent and fanless operation and a security slot for the Kensington MicroSaver 2.0 lock.

“Since we launched our first product, we’ve constantly looked for new ways to improve the creative workflow,” said Michael Thompson, Head of Product at Xencelabs. “We listened to artists and their input is reflected in the Pen Display’s design: stunning display fidelity, an excellent drawing experience, superior ergonomics and more. This device is designed for maximum productivity, adapting to the user’s preferences, not the other way around.”

The Pen Display 24 comes with all key accessories, including a Tilt Stand, to let users start working immediately after downloading their preferred driver (Mac, PC or Linux) and plugging in the display. The Linux driver works similarly to the Windows and Mac drivers and has full functionality.

The new display comes with two pen sizes to fit different-sized hands and preferences. One pen comes with three buttons, while the other has two buttons and each has an eraser. The three-button pen is handy for 3D work or for artists who prefer more buttons. Pens can match users’ preferred sensitivity and initial activation pressure is adjustable to as low as 3g.

The company says the display’s pressure curve has been meticulously tuned for optimal responsiveness and stroke-to-stroke accuracy, with the pen response adjustable to each user’s drawing style.

Brilliant Imagery and Colour Performance

The Pen Display delivers 1.07 billion colours for accurate colour reproduction. The display has a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), which is advantageous for sketching details because images that are magnified many times still maintain clarity and sharpness.

The Pen Display 24 is Pantone Validated, assuring users of the product’s ability to simulate the full range of Pantone Colors faithfully. It is also Pantone SkinTone Validated, which means the Pen Display 24 meets Pantone’s testing criteria (a patent-pending process) and can authentically reproduce the diverse set of skin tones found in the Pantone SkinTone Guide.

The screen is optically bonded to minimise parallax and produce a bright, clear image with no “sparkling” effect to cause distraction or eye fatigue.

Increased Productivity

The included Xencelabs Quick Keys allows artists to incorporate shortcut keys into their workflow through an easy-to-use interface. The integrated OLED display lets users see button assignments at a glance. There can be up to 40 shortcuts per application using the set button, allowing users to group eight keys into five different sets. The physical dial offers four function modes: zoom, rotation, brush size, and other functions. Button settings switch automatically when a new application is activated with the pen.

Ergonomics

The included Tilt Stand enables the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 to be tilted comfortably at any angle between 16 and 72 degrees and is easily adjusted with one hand. A standard VESA mount (100X100mm) allows the lightweight (5.8 kg) Pen Display 24 to be easily used with additional stand options, such as an arm, with no adapter needed.

An adjustable clip holds the Quick Keys in place and allows them to be attached anywhere along the four sides of the display for maximum comfort and usefulness.

The Pen Display is designed for silent and fanless operation, with a magnesium alloy rear housing that dissipates heat and eliminates the need for a fan.

Pricing and Availability

The Pen Display 24 will be available in the second quarter of 2023 for €2,099.