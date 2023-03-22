IMOU DB60 Wireless doorbell: Six months battery life and easy installation a winning formula

IMOU, a leading smart IoT solution and service provider, this week launched the DB60 outdoor battery doorbell. With a simple wire-free installation and packed full of features including 5MP live monitoring, a large battery, built-in spotlight and siren, two-way talk, night vision and AI human detection.

The Wi-Fi-connected DB60 features a 5M sensor and is able to capture all details thanks to its 164° fish eye lens and 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing users to spot everything from head to toe, including packages on the ground. It also includes powerful image processing technology which quickly finds human targets in images and immediately sends a notification to a smartphone, allowing app users to monitor important movement or activity whilst reducing false alerts.

Night vision and waterproof

The doorbell supports night vision mode and thanks to its IP65 waterproof certification, can be used outdoors under different weather conditions. Furthermore, it is equipped with a smart night light, which can be used to notify users of any motion that is detected and scare away unwelcome visitors.

Two-way talk and quick response feature

Additionally, the DB60 features a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way talk and quick response, ensuring users can see and answer visitors from anywhere at any time in a practical way. This can be particularly useful for those who may be out when a delivery arrives, for example, to enable them to use their phone to ask for parcels to be left in a specified safe place. The quick response feature also makes it possible to reply to visitors with pre-recorded messages when they are busy. Thanks to the high-end motion sensor and smart AI algorithm, the DB60 sends out real-time notifications when someone is detected and, via the settings, it is possible to set the detection region to only focus on specific areas.

Battery and storage

With a large 6200mAh rechargeable battery, the easy-to-install DB60 doorbell can last up to six months under normal conditions, based on five minutes of recording per day.

Cloud storage

By subscribing to Imou Protect, all event recordings are saved in the cloud for up to 30 days to be reviewed at any time.

Chime and connectivity

Also included in the DB60 kit is the IMOU DS21 chime to ensure users will always hear the ring of the bell, even if they do not have their smart device at hand.

The video doorbell uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for a great stable connection in combination with the Chime which is also a Wi-Fi extender to optimize the connectivity.

IMOU Ourdoor Battery Doorbell €135 very.ie